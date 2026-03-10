Saint Lucia turns to water imports amid ongoing water crisis 

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre announced that WASCO is partnering with government ministries and the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association to address the nation’s water shortage, including plans to import water from Dominica.

Saint Lucia: In an unprecedented move, Saint Lucia is looking to import water as an official strategy to confront amid scarcity. The announcement was made during Monday’s pre-cabinet press briefing where officials indicated that the initiative is being led by the private sector to help address water shortages currently affecting the island’s hospitality sector.

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre during the press conference stated that the water and sewage company WASCO has teamed up with several government ministries in an effort to tackle the country’s dire water shortage. He also noted that WASCO and the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association have also joined forces and are considering importing water from Dominica.

It is further noted that the approval for use of a jetty to run operations has been granted by hotel developers in the north.

“The city is looking into the possibility of importing water from Dominica, importing water from Dominica and we've been discussing with the people who are building the resorts at Rodney Bay and then we've been told that the jetty that is there can accommodate a barge with water,” said PM Pierre.

He added that this is an initiative led by the private sector and that measures will be instituted to ensure the safe delivery of uncompromised water.

The Prime Minister said that they will have to dealt with all the regulatory situation, the water testing, the timeliness, the cos and the distribution priorities but they are well advanced in importing water.

The first batch reportedly is set to arrive at Mount Rodney Bay on March 19, he added. In addition to these efforts, PM Pierre noted that the alliance between WASCO and SLHTA is also looking to pursue desalination as a solution.

This comes after there was an unplanned water supply intervention across several areas of the island, pushing locals to call on the government to find a solution for the same.