American Airlines resumes nonstop JFK-Saint Lucia service for peak holiday season 

This route is a popular escape for Northeast travelers heading to Saint Lucia’s beaches, rainforests, and luxury resorts, as well as a direct option for locals returning home for the holidays.

Saint Lucia: American Airlines is set to resume nonstop flights between John F Kennedy International Airport, New York to Saint Lucia this winter. According to the information by the airline, weekly flights on Saturday will kick off on December 20 and run through the 2026 winter season.

The airline already serves the island year-round from Miami, but the link with New York is expected to boost capacity during peak season when demand is strongest. Tourism leaders say the flight will help meet growing U.S. demand for Caribbean getaways, as the island continues to expand its hotel scene with openings like the upcoming Sapphire Sands resort by Bay Gardens.

The development was also confirmed by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority who noted that the island nation is ready for peak travel season with addition of not only flights by American Airlines but also seasonal nonstop flights from key US getaways and Canada.

The authority said that this winter, Saint Lucia will be welcoming around 12,000 more seats from the United States, hence boosting airlift by 4 percent.

The expanded schedule of winter 2025-2026 nonstop flights from the United States to Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) in Saint Lucia is as follows:

Chicago

From Chicago, United Airlines will be resuming weekly flights on Saturday from November 1 and will run through Summer 2026.

Atlanta

Delta Airlines is set to kick off a second flight from Atlanta to UVF which will run from December 2025 to Summer 2026. This will add to the already existing daily service coming out of Atlanta.

Miami

American Airlines from Miami will continue to operate daily flights to Saint Lucia. Since October 6, a second daily nonstop flight will also be available which will run through January 2026.

New York/Newark

JetBlue is set to add a 2nd nonstop flight on Saturdays which will run from New York on November 22 and will run through January 2026. This will add to the already existing daily flights offered by JetBlue from JFK, further adding a double on every Saturday.

American Airlines is also resuming weekly flights on Saturday from JFK New York on December 20, running through Winter 2026. Meanwhile, United Airlines is also operating nonstop flights on Saturdays from Newark and will be continuing this service until Summer 2026.

Charlotte

American Airlines is also set to continue its 5x weekly service to Saint Lucia with the exceptions of only Tuesdays and Wednesdays, however, in winter this year, the service will operate every day until March 2026.

Philadelphia

American Airlines will resume seasonal Saturday services from Philadelphia beginning December 6 and running through Summer next year.

Air Canada will also operate out of Toronto

2 weekly flights in October (Tuesday and Friday)

3 weekly flights in November (Sunday, Monday, Friday)

4 weekly flights from December to April next year (Sunday, Monday. Wednesday and Friday)

And From May to July 2026, the airline will resume 2 weekly flights on Wednesdays and Fridays.