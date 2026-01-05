Dominica signs agreement with United States on relocation of third-country nationals 

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit confirmed the agreement, saying it resulted from ongoing dialogue with the United States on matters of mutual interest.

Dominica: The Government of Dominica has entered into an agreement with the United States to facilitate the relocation of third-country nationals in circumstances where the United States is unable to return individuals to their country of origin or region.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit confirmed the agreement while providing an update on ongoing diplomatic engagements with the United States, following the December 16 proclamation announcing partial visa restrictions. He emphasised that Dominica has been engaged in ongoing dialogue with the United States on matters of mutual interest and an agreement has been reached on one of the major areas of partnership

According to the Prime Minister, the agreement was reached after extensive discussions with the United States Department of State and has a strong focus on safeguarding Dominica’s national security and public safety.

“In our discussions with the United States Department of State, there have been very careful deliberations on the need to avoid receiving violent individuals or individuals who would compromise the security of Dominica,” PM Skerrit said.

He noted that Dominica’s concerns were clearly communicated and well received by U.S. authorities and that the final arrangement reflects those considerations.

The Prime Minister said said the engagement forms part of broader efforts to maintain and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and ensures the protection of Dominicans’ interests at home and abroad.

“This engagement is based on our responsibility to safeguard the wellbeing of our people, particularly their access to lawful travel, education, employment, and family connections, while strengthening cooperation between our two governments,” he said.

Dr Skerrit added that the agreement and ongoing dialogue signal Dominica’s continued commitment to constructive international partnerships and responsible regional cooperation, adding that, “I believe this engagement will further deepen our long-standing relationship and clearly signal that Dominica remains a willing and reliable partner of the United States in our region.”

In addition to this, he reaffirmed the government’s focus on sustainable national development through continued investments in housing, health, education and major infrastructure projects and encouraged Dominicans to remain united despite political differences.