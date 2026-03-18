Florida educator sentenced to prison for smuggling guns to Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: A former educator from the state of Florida has been sentenced to prison for her role in an illegal gun trafficking operation linked to Trinidad and Tobago. Shannon Nicole Samlalsingh (47) is from Temple Terrace. She was sent to prison for a term of 1 year and 1 day by the federal court.

The accused appeared before Judge William F. Jung in Federal Court in Florida. Samlalsingh pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy related to false statements to a firearms dealer earlier.

Prosecutors said that she purchased several guns in the United States. The woman said that the weapons were for her own personal use when filling the official forms. Investigators said that they later found that her statement was not true.

Authorities said that the guns were given to associates of a criminal organization based in Trinidad and Tobago, who smuggled them into their country. A large-scale incident took place at Piarco International Airport in 2022.

Police found guns and ammunition, which were stored in punch bags. The shipment arrived from the US. They said that they found four of the seized guns purchased by Samlalsingh. There were various gun parts and hundreds of rounds of ammo as well in the consignment.

Several police agencies were involved in the investigation. This included Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Police from Trinidad and Tobago also assisted in the operation.

The officials have stated that this case is an example of the illegal gun trade between the United States and the Caribbean. They have also said that their main intention is to stop the gun trades and end the criminal gangs.

The court has ordered Samlalsingh to hand over all the firearms related to the case to the police as part of her penalty.

Locals are expressing anger towards the sentences, saying it is too less for the crime she committed. Ayinde Wiley said, “1 yr for smuggling guns? This have to be a joke,” while Jason Pahal wrote, “20yrs minimum that's a slap on the wrist bt then it's a female so she got a 90% discount.”