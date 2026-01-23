Trinidad: Eight illegal firearms seized, four arrested in intelligence-led operation

Police reports confirm that a coordinated operation took place early Wednesday morning, between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., involving searches at multiple locations across the Penal district.

Trinidad and Tobago: An intelligence-led operation, conducted by the TTPS on Wednesday, January 21, in the South Western Division resulted in the seizure of eight illegal firearms and in arrest of four individuals.

According to police reports, the operation took place in the early morning of Wednesday between 5 a.m., and 9 a.m., which involved coordinated searches at multiple locations across the Penal district.

The operation involved the officers including Deputy Commissioner Suzette Martin who sanctioned it and senior officers within the division who led the operation at multiple locations.

Several units, including the SWD Gang and Intelligence Unit, National Special Operations Unit, Air Support Unit, Task Force, and supporting agencies were also involved in the operation to combat illegal trafficking of firearms or activities.

During an operation, the officers searched an Moolai Trace, Penal area from where they discovered multiple illegal firearms including an AR-style rifle, four shotguns, a revolver, two pistols, several magazines, and more than 200 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Officers also arrested two individuals from there who are identified as a 41-year-old woman of Syne Village and a 57-year-old man of Moolai Trace. Following which the officers searched further areas which resulted in the arrest of two more suspects identified as 41-year-old man from Syne Village and a 21-year-old man from San Francique, Penal.

After that all the suspects and illegal firearms were taken into custody where the suspects were charged under the arms act for having the possession of multiple illegal firearms and ammunition.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the matter is ongoing to know the connectivity of these men with any gang or about their business. The officers also urged the community of Trinidad and Tobago to report such incidents if they witness any criminal activities around them.