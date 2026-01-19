T&T court hands down 3½-year prison sentence for violent robbery of police officer

Police reports indicate that the accused, appeared before Magistrate Indar Jagroop at the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison with hard labour on January 16, 2026 after pleading guilty to robbery with violence against a police officer.

The accused has been identified as 31-year-old man, Romane Cordner, resident of Kerr Road, Eastern Quarry, Laventille, Trinidad and Tobago.

According to police reports, the accused Romane appeared before Magistrate Indar Jagroop at the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court under the charges of robbery with violence.

During the proceedings and the reports presented by the officers of Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to the court, the justice Jagroop found the accused guilty and sentenced him to three years and six months imprisonment with hard labour.

On January 17, the officers of TTPS conducted a news release where they officially announced the arrest and sentence of the accused Romane. The officers also arrested the whole incident in which the accused had been punished.

According to officers Sgts Bhagwandeen and Masleir who supervised the case, the incident took place on November 4, 2025, at the corner of George Street and Independence Square North in Port of Spain.

The accused Cordner, who was accompanied by another person, robbed the officer of his personal items including $20,000 in cash, a phone valued at $99. A car key valued at $4, and additional $315 in cash.

They also assaulted the officers during the incident following which the officer sustained multiple injuries.

After that the officers launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter of the incident which was spearheaded by Snr Supt Thom, Supt Baird, ASP Mungroo and supervised by Sgts Bhagwandeen and Masleir.

The date of his arrest is not disclosed yet by the officers but he was arrested and charged by PC Mollineau of the Port of Spain CID Area East, who on January 16, presented him before the justice where he was found guilty and has been sentenced.