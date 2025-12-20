Trinidad and Tobago: Four arrested after $40,000 home robbery in Grande Riviere

An armed home invasion and robbery occurred on Paria Main Road, Grande Riviere, with over $40,000 worth of items stolen.

Trinidad and Tobago: An armed home invasion and robbery, in which over $40,000 worth of items were stolen, occurred along Paria Main Road in Grande Riviere on Monday night; four men were later arrested following swift police action.

According to police reports, the home invasion and robbery took place around 9:10 p.m. on December 15, 2025, as the victim was resting at his home along Paria Main Road, when he suddenly heard a familiar male voice calling out to him to step outside.

The victim reportedly stepped outside and he and the known man that called him began engaging in a conversation in the corridor when another man suddenly emerged from behind the wall, pointed a firearm at the victim and declared a hold up.

The man who called the victim outside along with the man who suddenly emerged from behind the wall, proceeded to tie up the victim’s hands with two leather belts and began robbing the victim.

The 2 robbers robbed the victim, getting away with his 10-karat gold chain valued at approximately $40,000 and a Samsung A-16 cellular phone valued at $2,000 before fleeing the scene, by proceeding along Paria Main Road in a white Kia K-2700, registration number TBX 9925.

The authorities were then informed by the victim of the incident, and acting on the intelligence provided, the police coordinating with officers from the Toco and Matura Police Stations, along with the EDTF launched a rapid response under the direction of Ag. Insp. Ramdeen.

By establishing multiple vehicle checkpoints along the Toco Main Road, resulting to the capture of four men including the two suspects involved in the robbery of over $40,000 worth of goods.

Furthermore the police recovered one revolver, two rounds of .38 ammunition, and other exhibits that were found in the company of the four men.

The police have disclosed that they arrested among the 4, 18-year-old Jordan Britto, bearing the alias of Zetopeck from Santa Cruz Road, Matelot. Along with 21-year-old Tylan Hinkson of Redwood Street, Morvant; 24-year-old Kelon O’Brien, of Providence Gardens, Santa Cruz; and 27-year-old Tarique Pegus of Gasparillo Road, Santa Cruz.

The police have launched a probe into the robbery with the Crime Scene Investigation Unit processing the scene as the police prepare the matter for court.