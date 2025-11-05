Trinidad: Family of 5 terrorised in home invasion by armed men posing as police officers

The robbery occurred at a residence in Philippine, San Fernando, around 3:00 a.m. on November 3, when the family was startled by loud noises and voices shouting "Police! Police!"

Trinidad and Tobago: A family of five was left shaken early Monday morning after armed bandits, posing as police officers, stormed their home along S.S. Erin Road, Philippine, and robbed them of cash and valuables.

According to reports, the robbing incident took place at the residence of Philippine, San Fernando, around 3:00 a.m. on November 3 as the family was awakened by loud noises and voices shouting “Police! Police!”

The family of five, without a second thought or examining the men, allowed them to enter their home without resistance, believing the armed intruders dressed in dark clothing and some wearing face masks were police officers.

But tragically, upon entering the home, the five men announced a holdup and tied the family’s hands and feet with tie straps and duct tape before ransacking the entire house and making off with several valuable items including a pink iPhone 15, a grey iPhone 13 Pro Max, a blue iPhone 12, jewellery, and an undisclosed amount of cash in both T&T and US currencies.

The five armed men then escaped on foot in an unknown direction into the night and were never seen again.

Following the suspects’ escape and the authorities being contacted, police officers visited the scene and launched an investigation into the terrifying robbery. The family of five described the suspects as being of medium to slim build, with heights ranging from 5’6” to 6’.

Following the incident, citizens of Trinidad and Tobago took to Facebook, calling on the government to take action. One user, identified as Mohinder Ramkhelawan, wrote, ‘That SOE isn’t doing anything… The government needs to address the nation seriously because crime is getting worse every day,’ while another citizen Annalisa Carabaio said, “I am a victim of a home invasion last night at Centeno Street Marbella. I sent my camera footage via your messenger. I'm fed up with these pests.”