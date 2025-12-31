PM Andrew Holness brings holiday cheer to communities in West Central St Andrew

Jamaica: Prime Minister Andrew Holness has hosted four days of Christmas treats across West Central St. Andrew, bringing holiday cheer and community spirit to children and families across fourteen communities between December 20 to December 28, 2025.

PM Holness, serving his 28th year as a Parliamentary Representative of West Central St. Andrews, brought festivities and cheer across the three divisions of Seivright Gardens, Olympic Gardens, and Molynes Gardens.

Through his 8-day planned festivities, in the three communities, where children enjoyed organized entertainment, structured recreational activities, and safe spaces to engage, learn, and have fun.

The events also consisted of children’s competitions, including spelling and knowledge challenges, that featured various prizes for the winners such as bicycles, which helped to inspire confidence, creativity, and positive participation in the various competitive events where children of the community got to shine.

Prime Minister Holness emphasized that beyond the festive celebrations, the initiative is aimed at reinforcing positive values among young people, particularly appreciation, respect, and gratitude.

Which are traits that the children got to exhibit while participating in the various events, and seeing the community come together in peace to strengthen relationships, creating a nurturing environment for children and their families to thrive.

“Order is the foundation on which dignity and progress are built.” Prime Minister Holness addressed one of the gatherings while visiting the different communities and noted of the remarkable transformation that has taken place in the community and across the different constituencies.

As years back, it would have been hard to organise such treats in an orderly and cooperative manner, but in 2025, it has been made possible due to the work that is being done by its members as parents, children, and residents are working together respectfully and responsibly.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness thanked all residents for their continued cooperation for development and peace in the constituency and reaffirmed his commitment to community upliftment, youth empowerment and strengthening of family life not only in the St. Andrews communities but Jamaica as well.