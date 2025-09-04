Andrew Holness secures 3rd term as Prime Minister of Jamaica

The Jamaica Labour Party is projected to win 34 seats to the People's National Party's 29 in Wednesday's General Elections. The JLP entered the race with 49 of the 63 seats as of the previous elections.

Jamaica: The 2025 General Elections come to an end with the Jamaican Labour Party (JLP) winning big with their leader Andrew Holness elected for the third consecutive term as the Prime Minister of Jamaica and People’s National Party (PNP) President, according to preliminary results. The main opposition leader Mark Golding has officially conceded defeat in the 2025 General Election.

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has won a third consecutive term in office under Dr Andrew Holness in a closely contested general election which saw the resurgent opposition People's National Party (PNP) increase its seat count in the House of Representatives. The preliminary results are showing that the JLP is projected to win 34 seats with the PNP taking 29 in the Gordon House.

Through the past months Jamaica has seen vigorous campaigns from both the PNP and the JLP, various promises, national debate where both parties enlisted how they will be leading Jamaica forward socially, economically and presidentially.

Although the tight end race led to the September 3 General elections leaving the future of Jamaica to the Jamaican people to democratically choose who will lead the country in the next 5 years. And the people have spoken of wanting to return the JLP party in power for the third consecutive term looking forward to their upcoming radical change of Jamaica.

Among the promises that Jamaica now looks forward to their fulfillment are made during the vigorous campaign period were better healthcare, better children bus systems, raise in wages, lower tax rates, and many more soon to be set in motion

Opposition Leader Mark Golding Accepts Defeat

Following the 2025 election results, PNP leader Mark Golding addressed his supporters at the party's headquarters in St. Andrew. He acknowledged his loss and expressed disappointment with the outcome. However, he emphasized his acceptance of the results, recognizing them as a product of democracy.

“First of all I think it’s my duty as a believer in democracy to acknowledge and concede the results and to congratulate our opponents, the Jamaica Labour Party, for their victory tonight. Jamaica’s democracy is important and we must cherish it, sometimes it brings bitter disappointment.”

He further used the platform to thank several people including his PNP comrades for the party’s performance noting that he is still satisfied with the country having fairly safe elections.

The Electoral Commission of Jamaica has yet to make an official announcement proclaiming the winner of the 2025 General Election. However, strong reactions to the vote counting were seen across the country, with some celebrating and others looking somber.

With the official announcement, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) will secure victories in the 2016, 2020, and 2025 general elections, leading Jamaica forward with tangible results that demonstrate the delivery of their promises.