Jamaica Elections 2025: PNP Rally draws thousands, Damion Crawford promises 'landslide' win

Jamaica: The People’s National Party (PNP) hosted a mass rally at Cross Roads, St Andrew on Saturday night, which saw thousands of supporters crowding the streets, for the parish rally for Corporate Area constituencies before Nomination Day on Monday and the September 3 general elections.

Opposition Spokesman on Education, Damion Crawford addressed the crowd and stated that the party is in for a big win, which will be so large that a tractor will be required to measure it on election night. “Send in the tractor, it will be a landslide,” he noted. Crawford also honored the Comrades who have been a part of the PNP for a long time and gave their support through hard times.

“None of you surrendered when the tides were low and friends were few,” said Crawford. Further, he highlighted the injustices that small-scale entertainment businesses go through as compared to big companies.

Also Crawford shared that the issues brought up against him over his campaign which included a windscreen wiping incident in Half-Way Tree, St. Andrew, which was a promise he made but was described as a stunt by the JLP, who commented that the action should not be taken seriously.

PNP Candidate calls for change after decades of little development

At the rally, another key speaker was Paul Buchanan who will stand opposite the current Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness for the St. Andrew West Central seat. Buchanan called on supporters to defeat Holness, who has held that seat for 27 years and reports of little development in that time.

He said, “For 27 years the prime minister of this country has been the member of parliament in West Central St Andrew, and what has he done? One little police station out at Olympic Way.” Buchanan further added that they will definitely win this general election as their message is clear.

He brought up issues of declining school and public institution performance and promised to represent all people regardless of the party. “This time he is going to lose. I am going to win, and when I get more votes than him, he gots to go!” said the representative of the People’s National Party.

The Cross Roads rally, which was set for August 10, was postponed to August 16 to avoid clashing with Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) mass rally. At present the PNP is ruling at six out of the 15 constituencies in Kingston and St Andrew. Also, it was reported that their candidates will do well to improve that score when Jamaica heads to the polls on September 3.