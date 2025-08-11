Dr Gabrielle Henry crowned Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, set to represent nation in Thailand

Following her impressive victory, Henry will represent Jamaica at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand on 21 November 2025.

Jamaica: Dr Gabrielle Henry, an ophthalmologist and advocate for the visually impaired, has been crowned Miss Universe Jamaica 2025 wearing the sash Miss Aparajithas Laser & Dental. The queen won the crown during a highly anticipated pageant at the AC Hotel in Kingston on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Following this impressive victory, Henry will now represent Jamaica at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand on November 21, 2025. The new queen on Saturday night took home a brand-new Hyundai Kona Hybrid and the role of brand ambassador for a year.

The founder of the See Me Foundation, which provides educational as well as economic opportunities for the blind and visually impaired, Henry also secured the Best Personality and Media Challenge awards while tying for Best Swimwear.

The 28-year-old Henry was followed by Troy-Ann Anderson, Miss Universe Jamaica East 2025 who bagged the first runner up award while second runner-up was Matea Smith, who also won Best Evening Wear.

According to the information, Gabrielle will now use the Miss Universe platform to raise awareness among the global population about the challenges faced by people with visual impairments and change perceptions.

As a medical doctor specializing in ophthalmology and a trained performing artist, Dr. Henry is a passionate advocate for the visually impaired. She brings together science, creativity, and service to redefine what it means to be a modern woman of influence.

Her clinical work has deepened her commitment to highlighting the silent struggles of millions. Through the Miss Universe platform, she aims to turn awareness into global action. Dr. Henry champions holistic well-being and self-care, and for her, Miss Universe is a launchpad to amplify her brand and inspire inclusive change.

Apart from Jamaica’s Gabrielle Henry, the recently elected queens on the road to the 74th Miss Universe in Thailand includes Jaime Vendenberg from Canada, Tahiti Sermour from Cayman Islands and Bereniece Dickenson from Turks & Caicos.

Henry is now looking forward to giving her best performance and making her country proud at the international stage.