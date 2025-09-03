Jamaica Election Results 2025 Live: Who Will Lead the Nation for the Next Five Years?

WIC News is bringing you live updates from across Jamaica as voters head to the polls in the 2025 General Elections. Stay tuned for real-time reports, voter turnout figures and official announcements as the nation decides its next government.

Jamaica: The long-awaited 2025 General Election is underway and the polling stations across the island are already open. Citizens have already begun turning out in steady numbers to exercise their democratic right, marking a decisive moment in the country’s political future.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) has confirmed that more than 7,250 polling stations have been set up across 63 constituencies to ensure that the voting process is accessible to the nearly 2 million registered voters. Election officials have stressed that systems are in place to maintain smooth, transparent, and secure balloting throughout the day.

While there are four registered parties for the elections today, the current Jamaica Labour Party and the main opposition People’s National Party will be the main contenders, aiming to secure the next five terms in office.

Stay tuned with WIC News for live coverage on Jamaica Elections 2025.