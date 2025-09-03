Jamaica Election Results 2025 Live: Who Will Lead the Nation for the Next Five Years?
WIC News is bringing you live updates from across Jamaica as voters head to the polls in the 2025 General Elections. Stay tuned for real-time reports, voter turnout figures and official announcements as the nation decides its next government.
Jamaica: The long-awaited 2025 General Election is underway and the polling stations across the island are already open. Citizens have already begun turning out in steady numbers to exercise their democratic right, marking a decisive moment in the country’s political future.
The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) has confirmed that more than 7,250 polling stations have been set up across 63 constituencies to ensure that the voting process is accessible to the nearly 2 million registered voters. Election officials have stressed that systems are in place to maintain smooth, transparent, and secure balloting throughout the day.
While there are four registered parties for the elections today, the current Jamaica Labour Party and the main opposition People’s National Party will be the main contenders, aiming to secure the next five terms in office.
Latest Updates
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: PNP Retains 8th Seat in St Andrew Western
The People’s National Party (PNP) has held on to the St Andrew Western seat. Preliminary results from 134 of 134 ballot boxes show Anthony Hylton winning with 8,115 votes. Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate Corey Dunkley received 4,443 votes, while the Jamaica People’s Party candidate Carla Francis Edie secured 84 votes.
This victory ensures the PNP maintains firm control in the constituency. So far, PNP has secured eight seats in the constituency.
Manchester Southern – Flip (Peter Bunting)
St Andrew South Eastern – Retain (Julian Robinson)
St Andrew South Western – Retain (Angela Brown Burke)
St Andrew Southern – Retain (Mark Golding, Opposition Leader)
St Catherine Southern – Retain (Fitz Jackson, 8th consecutive win)
St Catherine North Central – Retain (Natalie Neita Garvey)
Clarendon North Western – Flip (Richard Azan)
St Andrew Western – Retain (Anthony Hylton)
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: PNP’s Richard Azan Flips Clarendon North Western
The People’s National Party (PNP) has captured the Clarendon North Western seat from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). Preliminary results from all 108 ballot boxes show Richard Azan winning with 6,989 votes while defeating JLP candidate Warren Newby, who received 6,490 votes.
Meanwhile, Jamaica People’s Party candidate Kevin Palmer secured 24 votes. This victory marks a key gain for the PNP in Clarendon.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Fitz Jackson Wins St Catherine Southern for 8th Consecutive Term
The People’s National Party (PNP) has held on to the St Catherine Southern constituency. Preliminary results from all 150 ballot boxes show Fitz Jackson winning with 9,025 votes. This marks the 8th time that Jackson has won the seat in the general election.
He defeated Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate Delroy Dobney, who received 5,970 votes while Jamaica People’s Party candidate Courtney Morrison secured 131 votes.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Opposition Leader Mark Golding Retains St Andrew Southern with 9,371 Votes, JLP Trails at 1,183
Opposition Leader Mark Golding has secured re-election in St Andrew Southern by retaining the seat for the People’s National Party (PNP). Preliminary results from all 86 ballot boxes show Golding winning decisively with 9,371 votes.
On the other hand, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate Carlton Allen, who was Golding’s only competition in this seat, received 1,183 votes.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Health Minister Dr Tufton Secures 5th Seat for JLP in St Catherine West Central
The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has retained the St Catherine West Central constituency. Preliminary results from all 126 ballot boxes show health minister in the incumbent administration, Dr Christopher Tufton, winning with 6,940 votes.
He remains well ahead of People’s National Party (PNP) candidate Locksley Francis who secured 3,718 votes while Jamaica People’s Party (JPP) candidate Colleen Ellison Hall received 76 votes. This marks the 5th seat secured by the JLP in the 2025 General Election so far.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Another Seat for PNP, Natalie Neita Garvey Retains St Catherine North Central
The People’s National Party (PNP) has secured another victory by retaining the St Catherine North Central seat. Preliminary results from all 108 ballot boxes show Natalie Neita Garvey winning with 7,098 votes as she defeat Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate Neil Powell, who received 4,229 votes.
Meanwhile, Jamaica People’s Party (JPP) candidate Carlton Bartley secured just 43 votes.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Brown Burke Retains 3rd Seat for PNP in St Andrew South Western
The People’s National Party (PNP) has retained the St Andrew South Western constituency. Preliminary results from all 95 ballot boxes show Dr Angela Brown Burke securing a commanding 8,575 votes, remaining well ahead of Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate Maureen Lorne, who received 583 votes.
Meanwhile, Jamaica People’s Party candidate Jahmar Watson and Independent candidate Antonio Wint received 17 and 16 votes respectively. This marks the 3rd seat for the PNP in the Gordon House of Jamaica.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: JLP’s Alando Terrelonge Retains St Catherine East Central
The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has held on to St Catherine East Central after a close contest. Preliminary results, according to the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) from all 98 ballot boxes show incumbent Alando Terrelonge winning with 6,364 votes.
Terrelonge has defeated the People’s National Party (PNP) challenger Raymond Pryce who secured 5,379 votes. This result secures another key constituency for the JLP in St Catherine.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: JLP’s Delroy Chuck Retains St Andrew North Eastern
The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has held on to the St Andrew North Eastern seat. Preliminary results from all 79 ballot boxes show incumbent Delroy Chuck winning with 5,294 votes.
Meanwhile, his only challenger, the People’s National Party (PNP) candidate Stacey Knight, received 3,707 votes.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: PNP’s Julian Robinson Retains St Andrew South Eastern with 5,418 Votes
The People’s National Party (PNP) has secured another hold by retaining the St Andrew South Eastern seat. Preliminary results from all 88 ballot boxes show Julian Robinson of the PNP winning with 5,418 votes.
Meanwhile, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate Kevin Frith trails behind with 3,137 votes and Kemoy Lynch of the United Independent Congress (UIC) received just 34 votes.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Incumbent Finance Minister Fayval Williams Retains St Andrew Eastern with 6,824 Votes
The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has retained the St Andrew Eastern constituency. Preliminary results according to the Electoral Commission of Jamaica from all 111 ballot boxes show incumbent Fayval Williams winning with 6,824 votes.
Her closest contender was the People’s National Party (PNP) candidate Patricia Duncan Sutherland who secured 6,386 votes while Jamaica People’s Party (JPP) Carl Cargill received 73 votes.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: JLP Retains St Elizabeth North Western with 5,555 Votes
The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has held on to the St Elizabeth North Western seat. Preliminary results from all 87 ballot boxes show JLP candidate Andrew Morris winning with 5,555 votes, ahead of the People’s National Party (PNP) candidate Patricia Scarlett-Forrester, who received 3,831 votes.
Meanwhile, Jamaica People’s Party (JPP) candidate Jason Edwards secured just 39 votes. This signals that Morris has been re-elected to the Gordon House.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: PNP Flips Manchester Southern, Leads with 8,573 Votes
The People’s National Party (PNP) has scored a major victory in Manchester Southern as they have flipped the seat from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). Preliminary results from all 120 ballot boxes show PNP candidate Peter Bunting securing 8,573 votes, defeating JLP’s Ian Ives, who garnered 7,903 votes.
Meanwhile, Jamaica People’s Party candidate Karen Scott received 21 votes. This result marks a significant gain for the PNP in the closely watched constituency.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Ballot Counting Underway as Nation Awaits Results
With polls now closed across Jamaica, the counting of ballots is in progress. Election day saw strong voter turnout in several constituencies, and anticipation is building as Jamaicans await the official results that will decide the country’s next government.
By 3:00 pm, voter turnout in Jamaica’s General Election had reached 30.41 per cent, according to the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ). Meanwhile, participation in the simultaneous Local Government by-elections was recorded at 27.35 per cent.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: JLP Agent Accuses PNP Candidate Norman Scott of Assault at Southeast St Elizabeth Polling Station
A JLP indoor agent is accusing PNP candidate of Southeast St Elizabeth, Norman Scott, of assault. Julie Francis says Mr. Scott slapped her in the face, breaking her glasses and causing severe headaches. The JLP agent, a 47-year-old stroke survivor, has since sought medical attention and was referred for a CT scan and X-rays.
Francis alleges that after striking her, Scott told her, “I will not be intimidated by anybody,” and later warned her daughter, “I’ll show you something before the end of the day.” Police and soldiers escorted the PNP candidate from the polling station.
The incident reportedly took place in a polling station. Ms Francis has reported the incident to the police. Several calls placed to Mr Scott have gone unanswered.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Portland Western MP Daryl Vaz Confident Strong Organisation Will Secure Another Victory
Member of Parliament for Portland Western, Daryl Vaz, says he is confident in the work he and his team have done so far. He was speaking with local media members in East Portland on his way to Drapers All-Age School to cast his ballot and be inked.
He said, “We always have good organisation and good workers and that is what it takes to get out the vote.”
“We know where our votes are and therefore, every election for the last five elections, we have come out on top just because we have a good organization and that's the most important thing. Getting the ballots in the box on Election Day is only key to success and victory. And I've done it five times, four elections and one by election, and I expect to do it the same way this time,” he further said.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Voters in St Mary Central Frustrated by Long Delays
Voters in St Mary Central are frustrated by what they say is long wait times to vote. One resident says she has been at the polling station since 6:00 AM with no explanation from election day workers on the reason for the delay.
One of the voters said that she had been in the line since 6 in the morning. She said that she is eagerly waiting to vote as she wants to see significant changes for the youth in the future.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Former PM P.J. Patterson Casts Vote for PNP, Calls Party the One to ‘Rescue Jamaica’
Former PNP President and Prime Minister, P.J. Patterson, proudly completed his civic duty this morning by casting his vote for the People’s National Party.
While sharing his video, PNP said, “A statesman committed to the progress of our nation he stands with us in the mission to rescue Jamaica and secure a better life for all.”
After casting his vote, Patterson said, “I have just completed my civic duty, voting not only for the party that is going to rescue Jamaica, but also a candidate who will be my next Member of Parliament, bringing the requisite energy, understanding and commitment to serve the people very well and ably of northeastern Saint Angelo.”
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: JLP and PNP Supporters Join Forces in Old Harbour to Fix Car on Election Day
In Old Harbour, St Catherine, two male individuals were seen in rival political colours. They were spotted working together to fix a Toyota Probox vehicle on Election Day.
One of them was seen wearing a green coloured t-shirt having Andrew Holness’ photo printed on it while the other one was wearing an orange t-shirt having Mark Golding’s face printed on it. The scene echoed reports across constituencies of Jamaicans putting aside party lines to lend a hand in times of need.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Wheelchair User Zidane Robertson Votes in St Thomas, Calls for Change and Greater Youth Support
A wheelchair user named Zidane Robertson, a resident of East Prospect in St Thomas said that he came out to vote today for a ‘change,’ particularly for greater support for the youth. Robertson said that he thinks he just needs a change and is hoping for better for the country’s youth.
The 27-year-old Robertson was among score of individuals with disabilities and the country’s elderly who joined thousands casting their votes in the 2025 General Election today.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: JLP’s Dr Michelle Charles Urges Voters in St Thomas Eastern to Choose Performance Over Propaganda
The incumbent minister for St Thomas Eastern from the Jamaica Labour Party, Dr Michelle Charles, is urging the locals to cast their vote for performance and not propaganda.
After voting in New Pera in the parish, Charles said that she felt both confident and anxious. She further admitted that her seat is one to watch and she also touted the level of investment which the Andrew Holness led government has made in the area.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Kingston Central MP Donovan Williams Reports Glitches with Electronic Voter ID System
The incumbent member of Parliament for Kingston Central, a member of Jamaica Labour Party, Donovan Williams, said that there are some issues with the Electronic Voter Identification System in at least two of the polling stations in his constituency.
The statement comes by Wiliams after a visit to St Michael’s Primary School right after 10 a, when he said that he has talked to electoral officials, who further indicated that they will come back to a manual system which should speed up this process.
With EVIS, the registered electors are verified and identified at the polling station by utilising fingerprints. The elector will then be issued a ballot by the presiding officer before moving forward to mark the X with a pencil on the paper ballot issued.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: JLP’s Horace Chang Predicts Comfortable Majority as PM Holness Confident of Victory
General Secretary of Jamaica Labour Party, Dr Horace Chang, said that the party will secure a comfortable majority in the ongoing 2025 general election. He said that the traditional PNP strongholds of North Trelawny as well as Central Manchester is also anticipated to be retained by the JLP.
Apart from him, JLP leader Dr Andrew Holness, has also expressed his confidence in the party’s victory.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Complaints Mount About Slow Pace of Voting
People’s National Party (PNP) candidate for Kingston Central Steve McGregor has added his voice to those complaining about the slow pace of voting since the polls opened at 7 Wednesday morning.
McGregor, who is trying to replace the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Donovan Williams as the Member of Parliament for Kingston Central, told the Jamaica Observer that his supporters are out and energetic.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Citizen Lascelles Cohen Backs Holness for Third Term
Another citizen voiced confidence in Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Jamaica Labour Party by sharing his views with WIC News.
Lascelles Cohen said:
Andrew will be one PM. He delivers consistently and competently, so third term for Andrew and his team.
The comment reflects ongoing support for Holness and the Jamaica Labour Party as Jamaicans head to the polls. Meanwhile, polls across the island continue to report steady voter turnout, with both the JLP and the PNP expressing optimism as ballots are being cast and counted throughout the day.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: UIC Candidate Jordan Cunningham Unable to Vote After Omission from Voters’ List
Jordan Cunningham, the 22-year-old businessman who has been nominated to represent the United Independent Congress (UIC) in Eastern Hanover, has been allegedly left without a ballot in today’s general election.
It was revealed that Cunningham’s name is not on the current voters’ list which prevented him from casting a vote, even in the constituency where is contesting.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: PNP’s Patricia Duncan Sutherland Raises Concerns Over Slow Voter Turnout in St Andrew Eastern
The People’s National Party candidate for St Andrew Eastern, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, is expressing serious concerns over the slow pace of voter turnout in the constituency.
She expressed these concerns while speaking with local media outside Mona High School and said that she was at the location for more than an hour and noted that the pace wasn’t normal.
Sutherland also said that she spoke to the returning officer and the party representatives to see what they can do in order to enhance the speed.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: PNP Supporter Rescues Injured JLP Driver After Crash in St Elizabeth
A Honda Fit motor car crashed into an embankment along New Building Road in Nain, St Elizabeth, after the driver swerved to avoid another vehicle. This incident took place earlier today, with People’s National Party (PNP) supporter Dwaign Wint rushing to his assistance and moving the airbag before pulling the driver to safety.
Wint said, “Him a JLP and me a PNP, but each one have to help another,” highlighting unity even amid political rivalry. The injured Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporter sustained only minor injuries and was stabilized after the crash.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Unity on Display as JLP and PNP Supporters Share a Photo Together on Election Day
Even on election day, unity shines as supporters of both parties paused to snap a photo together. One of them was seen wearing green, showcasing his support for the JLP, while the other one was seen wearing orange, to show his support for the PNP.
As the voting continues across Jamaica, people are looking forward for a shift in the country's political environment.
Jamaica Elections 2025: WHAT IS THE LAW ON OVERSEAS JAMAICANS VOTING IN JAMAICA ELECTIONS?
The presumption that people who live overseas are able to vote in Jamaican Elections is palpably false. Under Jamaican Law, once you no longer live in Jamaica and your "Ordinary Residence" is not in Jamaica, you cannot vote in Elections. This means that if after your name is placed on the voters list, you emigrate- your ordinary place of residence in no longer in Jamaica, you are not entitled to vote in any elections.
According to the Representation of the People Act, Section 5 (1) Part II of the Franchise and Registration of Electors states" "Subject to the provision of subsection (3) Every qualified person shall be entitled to be registered in accordance with the rules contained in the First Schedule as an elector for the polling division in which he/she is an ordinary resident. (2) Subject to the provisions of subsection (3) and of section 6, every person shall be entitled to vote at an election of a Member of the House of Representatives for any constituency if his/her name appears upon the official list for a polling division comprised in such constituency unless:-
(a) subsequent to his/her registration he/she ceases to be a Commonwealth citizen or to be ordinarily resident in Jamaica.
To those seen in those visuals of plane loads of Jamaicans going home to vote, you may today be in for a surprise.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: PM Holness Defends Minimum Wage Pledge, Slams PNP’s ‘Playbook’ and Dismisses Exit Rumours
Prime Minister and JLP leader Dr. Andrew Holness deny his recent promise to double the minimum wage was because he felt pressured to respond to the PNP’s income tax threshold promise.
While slamming the PNP, Holness said:
You would see in my manifesto that we indicated, or we didn’t give details as I tell you though, I’m a chess planner. We knew that they were coming with this because they have been trying to take our 2016 playbook. They don’t understand the playbook, and I think they overplayed their hands but the reason why I did it however because the PNP claims that they socialist party and socialist parties are more about red distribution rather than creation. They take what is in the society and they take it from one and give it too other. normally socialist society take from the rate and give it to the poor. the public should look at this very carefully the high-interest rate policy which resulted in FINSAC taking wealth from the poor and giving it to the rich for which the people who are trying to contest for this election now were beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, Dr Holness was asked if he intends to step down from the helm of the party after this election, to which he replied, “I believe in meritocracy, but I am also human. While i was Prime Minister, something I always wanted to do and many things and I want to write. I have been in politics for almost 28 years but there are other things that I would like to do but for me the greatest pleasure is serving the nation.”
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: JLP’s James Robertson Confident of ‘Massive Margins’ in St Thomas Western
After casting his vote, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate and incumbent Member of Parliament for St Thomas Western, James Robertson, dismissed predictions of a tight race in St Thomas Western as ‘absolute rubbish’. Instead, he said that the Jamaica Labour Party is poised for a massive victory.
He further pointed to major infrastructure gains including new roads, bridges, housing projects and educational institutions as evidence of progress under the Andrew Holness administration.
Robertson also alleged outside interference from East Kingston but said such actions only motivate residents to come out and vote.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Scuffle Over Lighter Disrupts Voting in Northwest Manchester, Injured Voter Still Casts Ballot
A minor incident disrupted polling in Northwest Manchester after a voter was injured during a scuffle at a polling division. Reports are the scuffle broke out between two men over a lighter, resulting in one of the men being injured.
The man was reportedly allowed to vote before being urged to go to the hospital. The supervisor at the polling division where the incident occurred told our news centre that despite the incident voting has continued smoothly.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Physically Challenged Siblings Karen and Lesroy Coke Proudly Cast Votes
55-year-old Karen and 59-year-old Lesroy Coke came out to vote even after being physically challenged. They casted their ballot at Holy Family Primary School and expressed their pride in doing so.
Coke said that his disability could not prevent him from travelling with his brother to cast his vote at the polling station.
Jamaica Elections Live 2025: PM Andrew Holness Urges Citizens to ‘Choose Jamaica’ and Vote JLP
After casting his vote, PM Holness urged, “Today, thousands of Jamaicans are Choosing Jamaica”, encouraging voters to support the JLP for its tangible performance. Taking to Facebook, he proudly showed his inked finger.
The Prime Minister said that for the past nine years, he has had the honour of serving as the PM while working alongside the Jamaica Labour Party to deliver real results, more jobs, more homes, better roads, stronger communities as well as no new taxes.
Jamaica Elections Live 2025: Citizen Predicts PNP Victory with 38 Seats Over JLP’s 25
A citizen named Bernard Matalon shared with WIC News an early prediction that Mark Golding and the People’s National Party (PNP) will secure 38 seats as compared to 25 seats for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). This comes as the counting continues in today’s general election across the island nation.
There is a tough competition between both PNP and JLP with supporters of both parties coming out and openly expressing their support towards their favourite party.
Jamaica Elections Live 2025: Elderly Voter Collapses After Casting Ballot in St Thomas, Says ‘Me Glad Say Me Vote Already’
Moments after casting his vote at Baptist Lane in Yallahs, St Thomas, Andrew Davis, an elderly elector using a cane, fell to the ground at around 7:40 am. Despite the fall, he remained untroubled, remarking, "Me glad say me vote already."
He was surrounded by the incumbent MP and JLP candidate for St Thomas Western, James Robertson, along with other residents. Robertson has held the seat since 2002 and faces challenger Hubert Williams of the PNP in today’s election.
Jamaica Elections Live 2025: JLP’s Malahoo Forte Votes Early in St James West Central, PNP’s Haughton to Follow
A confident Marlene Malahoo Forte, the Jamaica Labour Party's candidate for St James West Central, cast her vote at Howard Cooke Primary School just before 8:00 am today. She goes up against Dr Andre Haughton of the People's National Party (PNP) and he is also optimistic.
"It's been long lines so far and it shows that people are eager to vote," he declared. Haughton will cast his vote in Mount Salem at 10:00 am.
Jamaica Elections Live 2025: PNP’s Peter Bunting Predicts High Voter Turnout Signals Trouble for JLP in Manchester Southern
Peter Bunting, People’s National Party candidate for Manchester Southern said that his anticipation of a high voter turnout is suggesting a major support for the PNP and a trouble for the incumbent JLP.
After casting his ballot at Jamal premises in Mandeville, Bunting said that his experience and his understanding of politics is that normally one when has a higher voter turnout it indicates trouble for the ruling party. He added that he is feeling very encouraged by the reports coming from across the constituency.
Jamaica Elections Live 2025: First-Time Voter Maxine Rankine Casts Ballot in St James West Central, Shares Excitement
First-time voter, Maxine Rankine, could not contain her excitement after casting her vote at the Mt Salem Primary and Junior High School in the St James West Central constituency. Marlene Malahoo Forte from the Jamaica Labour Party and Andre Haughton from the People's National Party are the candidates in this constituency.
She said that she is feeling excited on being an all grown up now and felt good after casting her ballot for the first time ever.
Jamaica Elections Live 2025: PM Andrew Holness and Wife Juliet Cast Ballots at Mona High School
Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) leader Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet Holness, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, arrive at Mona High School in the St Andrew Eastern constituency where they are both expected to cast their ballots.
Holness greeted both JLP and People’s National Party supporters before making his way to his assigned polling division.
Jamaica Elections Live 2025: JLP Supporter ‘Fox’ Rallies Behind MP Alando Terrelonge
At Christian Gardens Infant School in St. Catherine East Central this morning, Paul, also known as “Fox,” voiced his strong support for the Jamaica Labour Party and incumbent MP Alando Terrelonge. He praised Terrelonge for delivering more than previous representatives and insisted that his MP “deserves a third term.”
Fox called for continued change and upliftment in the community and highlighted the significance of jobs, farming opportunities, and youth development. “We are change Jamaica,” he declared, urging fellow constituents to back Terrelonge at the polls.
Jamaica Elections Live 2025: Passport Accepted as ID After Voter Turned Up Without Card
Election Day voting in Jamaica has largely been smooth since the past one and half hour, however some hiccups have emerged. At one polling station, a voter was able to cast her ballot using a passport after misplacing her voter identification card.
Thomas Bryce shared the development on his official Facebook account and said that while the process was smooth, it was no so smooth for his wife.
Officials confirmed her identity by preparing a form based on the passport details, which she then signed under affirmation. The process ensured that her vote was counted, underscoring the use of government-issued documents as valid identification for participation in the polls.
Jamaica Elections Live 2025: St. James West Central Sees Heavy Early Turnout as Malahoo Forte, Haughton Face Off
Voting is off to a brisk start at Howard Cooke Primary School in St James West Central, which is being contested by incumbent Marlene Malahoo Forte of the Jamaica Labour Party and the People's National Party’s Dr Andre Haughton. Hundreds of voters have already turned out at the polling station.
Jamaica Elections 2025: ‘I Am Looking Forward to Victory,’ says JLP’s Franklin Witter
Jamaica Labour Party’s Franklin Witter said that early voting looks encouraging in Southeast St Elizabeth. Witter cast his ballot at the Lititz Primary School in the constituency at 7:05 am. He's running up against the PNP's Norman Scott.
Following the casting of his ballot, he said that he felt ‘very good’ and noted, “I am looking forward to the victory.” He added, “I believe that supporters are really, really coming out. So, looking forward to the victory later today.”
When asked what the plans for the rest of the day are, Witter said that it is to check on the various polling stations across the constituency to ensure that the operations are smooth and so on. “So, I'll be driving through the entire constituency today,” he added.
Jamaica Elections Live 2025: JLP Supporters Proudly Display Inked Fingers After Voting
With just one hour into the polling booths opening, Jamaicans are already turning out steadily to cast their ballots. JLP supporters in several constituencies have proudly displayed their inked fingers and are signalling strong early participation as Election Day 2025 gets underway.
Supporters are taking to Facebook to share their glimpses right after casting their ballots in favour of JLP.
Jamaica Elections Live 2025: Heavy Police Presence at Ocho Rios Polling Stations to Ensure Safety and Order
There is a strong police presence at the Ocho Rios Primary School and Ocho Rios High School. Police officers have been deployed both at the polling stations and along the main roads to ensure a smooth election process and the safety of all citizens.
With high anticipation for an activity filled day, the St. Catherine South Police Command Center is off to a good start to make sure all areas are covered with adequate Police presence. All police stations are being manned by the Jamaica Constabulary Force.
Police officers are also gathered at polling stations in the Kingston Central Division, ensuring that the day's proceedings run smoothly and that everyone has the freedom, safety and opportunity to cast their vote.
Jamaica Elections Live 2025: Mark Golding Confident of Victory, Emphasises People’s Struggles and Authentic Leadership
Opposition Leader Mark Golding was among the early voters to cast his vote in today’s historic general election. After casting his ballot, he expressed confidence that the People’s National Party (PNP) will deliver a strong result.
He said that he has been visiting constituencies and called it a ‘good experience’ saying that he felt the heartbeat of the people. “Sharing with them the struggles of their daily lives and honing our message around what we think are the necessary changes that need to be made to take Jamaica forward from where we are now,” he said.
Asked about his growing popularity in recent polls, Golding said he believes Jamaicans see him as “authentic, reliable, trustworthy, and honest.” He added that these qualities resonate strongly in today’s political climate.
He further highlighted his rapid political journey since entering representational politics in 2017, building unity within the party, and earning public trust.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: First Voter at PD 105 Daren Johnson Shows His Inked Finger, Encourages Everyone To Vote
At polling division 105, Daren Johnson became the first voter to cast his ballot at 7:03 a.m. on Election Day. Johnson proudly displayed his inked finger and shared that he was joined by his nephew who was a first-time voter.
Declaring support for Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate Krystal Lee and Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Johnson praised their “#krystalclear policies” as the way forward. “Ever forward, never backward, we’re not gambling with our future, we choose Jamaica,” he said.
Johnson added that both he and his neighbour had already voted for Labour, urging others to head to the polls: “Now it’s your turn, get up, come out, and vote!”
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: First Voter at Cumberland High Backs JLP’s Robert Miller in St Catherine Southeastern
Election Day 2025 is officially underway in Jamaica, with the first ballot cast at Cumberland High School in the St Catherine Southeastern constituency. The early voter declared support for incumbent Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament Robert Miller and his vote has set the tone as polling stations opened across the island at 7:00 a.m.
He said that he is feeling good after casting the ballot and expects the outcome to be great.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: PNP President Mark Golding Casts Vote in St Andrew Northeastern
People's National Party President and the main opposition leader, Mark Golding, arrives at the Rosemary Nethersole's premises in the St Andrew Northeastern constituency to cast his vote in today's general election. He is accompanied by his wife, Sandra Golding.
As soon as Golding arrived outside the polling booth, several supporters gathered him. He and his wife were seen dressed in Orange, in a bid to showcase their support towards PNP.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: Supporters in St James West Central Call for Jobs, End to Police Abuse
In St James West Central, local media spoke with voters from both major parties as polls opened this morning. Supporters of the People’s National Party (PNP) candidate Dr. Andre Haughton expressed strong confidence in his ability to represent the constituency and highlighted his work with youth and community initiatives.
One supporter said the community is calling for an end to police harassment of young people, more jobs for the youth, and less corruption in government. “One heart, one love,” the voter declared and stressed that mothers across Jamaica deserve justice for their children.
The Voter said:
From the new Prime Minister, I expect jobs for the young men, less corruption, and real opportunities. I am also expecting my new MP, Dr. Andre Haughton, who I believe is capable of working for young people.
Dr. Haughton, who faces off against the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate, was praised for his role in calming conflicts and building youth programmes in the past. Supporters described him as “capable of being the new MP for West Central.”
Jamaica Elections 2025: Voting to Begin at Petersfield High in Central Westmoreland
Voting is about to start at the Petersfield High School in Central Westmoreland, where the JLP’s George Wright will be going up against the People’s National Party candidate, Dwayne Vaz.
Local media is on the ground and are reporting that the polling station have not opened as yet, but the race is heating up as PNP and JLP supporters have already lined up to cast their ballots.
The voters who have already lined up outside polling stations shared their views with one saying, “There is no reason for us to keep moving forward and backward without freedom. So, our Prime Minister, I must say, an arrogant Prime Minister cannot lead the country. That is not acceptable.”
“We need to focus on positive change now. If we want true progress, we must uplift ourselves and reach as far as we can,” said another.
A PNP supporter further noted, “You want to remove Andrew Holness and his Cabinet, where people like Maki Maki have been dealing with dirty money, getting rich, selling shares, then entering politics under the claim of helping the Jamaican people. But that is not true leadership. This is about every parish in Jamaica, western, central, eastern, every market district, every community.”
He added that this morning, he woke up at 5:30 am, and hit the road straight to Westmoreland, heading back through Orange.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: PNP and JLP Workers Face Off in St James Central
Election worker from both the People’s National Party and the Jamaica Labour Party set up their respective bases just yards apart in Catherine Mount in St James Central. Today is Jamaica's general election with voting beginning at 7AM and closing 5PM.
The locals are expected to come out and line up at various polling booths within a few minutes now.
Jamaica Elections 2025 Live: What You Need to Know Before You Go
The polls have opened across Jamaica at 7 am and they will be closing at 5 pm sharp. Voters are urged to arrive early to avoid the midday rush.
Voters are also required to bring their Voter’s ID card. In case they have it, they can still vote if their name is on the official voters’ list, but they will need to be verified at the polling station, said the Electoral Office of Jamaica.
