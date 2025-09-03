Jamaica: Over 7,700 polling stations open today as nation heads to Sept 3 general election

The Director of Elections further noted the importance of voters compliance and order at polling stations on election day to ensure a smooth election day.

Jamaica: The long-awaited September 3 General Election Day in Jamaica is only a few hours away, as the nation prepares to decide its next leaders. The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) has confirmed that it is fully prepared for the elections, with more than 7,250 polling stations already set up across the country’s 63 constituencies, ready for today’s voting process.

During recent interview with the Jamaica Information Service, the Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown assured the citizens of Jamaica that the Electoral Office of Jamaica has trained and deployed more than 50,000 personnel including presiding officers, clerks, supervisors, and one-day police officers, who will engage to ensure a smooth voting process on Election Day.

The Director of Elections further noted the importance of voters compliance and order at polling stations on election day to ensure a smooth election day.

Brown emphasized that in order for the polling process to be conducted in a smooth, transparent and fair manner it is important for everyone to follow the instructions given by the presiding officers while remaining calm, patient and respectful.

He reassured the Jamaican citizens that the EOJ has already taken every possible measure to ensure that the elections will not only proceed smoothly but in a secure manner that will allow citizens to exercise their democratic right with confidence.

The September 3 voting process is expected to begin at 7:00 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. with those in the voting lines before 5 still allowed to cast their ballot after 5.

‘Go Vote’

Other than the Jamaican Labour Party and the People National Party, also known as the major contender parties of the 2025 elections calling for voters to vote on September 3 who they want to lead Jamaica.

Other societal organisations have also stepped up to urge the Jamaican citizens to vote on Wednesday September 3, The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) has reminded the citizens of Jamaica that it is their constitutional right and responsibility to vote.

The Organisation of American States Electoral Observation Mission (OAS/EOM) in Jamaica, led by the former Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Kenny Anthony, has also stepped up to encourage the registered voters to exercise their right to cast a ballot for the leader they want.

Meanwhile the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (EOJ) has reminded employers and employees that they are entitled to a 3-hour time off from work aside from their lunch break hour.

However, the commission has stated that the law does not apply to the individuals who commence work at 10:00 am or later or end work at or before 2:00 pm.

With the ballot casting happening in only a few hours, the Jamaica citizens are encouraged to step up and cast their votes.