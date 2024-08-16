Saint Lucian Fontenelle takes 9 wickets, leading Windward Islands to impressive victory

The Windward Islands team started their journey to win the Rising Stars Men Under-17 Cricket Championships 2-day clash when they defeated the Leeward Islands by a whopping 71 runs.



The match which was played in Trinidad and Tobago saw intense competition with players giving their best performance.



Cody Fontenelle of Saint Lucia was the star player for the match, taking nine wickets and leading the Windward Islands to an exceptional victory.



After winning the toss, the Windward Islands chose to bat first and were dismissed for 134, with Lluvio Charles top-scoring with 50, Kody Grant 27, and Earinho Fontaine 22. Bowling for the Leewards, Isra-el Morton took 3 for 25, Micah Mckenzie 3 for 37, and Makaili Tonge 2 for 20.



In response, the Leeward Islands were bowled out for 64 runs, with Tanez Francis scoring the most runs (37). The Windward Islands bowlers did a great job, with Cody Fontenelle taking four wickets for 21 runs, Edmund Morancie 2 for 10, Joel Durand 2 or 13, and Kodi Frant 1 for 5.



With a lead of 70 runs, the Windward Islands declared their second inning at 101 for 7, with Earinho Fontaine scoring 33 runs, Kodi Grant scoring 22 (not out), and Khan Elcock taking 12 runs. For the Leewards, Micah Mckenzie took 3 for 41, Isra-el Morton 2 for 34, and Jaheem Clarke 1 for 05.



The Leeward Islands were faced with a target of 172 for victory but were dismissed this time for an even 100. J'quan Athanaze top-scored with 33 not out, Tanez Francis 22, and De-Antre Drew 19.



Cody Fontenelle led the way in bowling out the Leeward Islands team, taking five wickets for 33 runs in 20 overs. He was supported by Edmund Morancie with 2 for 16, Joel Durand with 2 for 32, and Theo Edward with 1 for 00 off the two balls he bowled.



Following this huge victory, the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association president Wayne Auguste was elated not just with the results but with the bowling of Fontenelle, who was part of the recent spin bowling camp conducted by Sunil Joshi, and was hosted by the HPC and facilitated through the partnership with the Saint Lucia Kings.



"I am most pleased with Mr. Fontenelle's exploits with the ball and the support he received from his teammates for cricket, which is a team sport, and when the players support each other, their performances make you proud. I must also thank his parents, coaches, and those persons in his community of Mon Repos who played various roles in his development over the years," Auguste added.



He continued to say, "It goes without saying that the talent is there so what we as administrators, parents, coaches must do …. is support the young ones and they will produce the goods. I am most pleased and I congratulate Cody Fontenelle for his performance in taking nine wickets in the match, and I pray for the blessings of GOD ALMIGHTY to continue pouring down upon him and his teammates."