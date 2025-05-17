Belize ranked #2 in world for snorkeling by CN Traveler

Belize is ranked 2nd on CN Traveler’s list of the 41 best snorkeling spots, ahead of Sipadan at 3rd and Silfra at 4th positions.

Belize has been named as among the best snorkelling destinations in the world by the renowned travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler. Ranked as the 2nd best destination, the magazine noted that Central America’s northernmost country Belize is home to the world’s 2nd largest barrier reef which stretches over 200 miles.

The destination is ranking above destinations such as Sipadan, Malaysia and Silfra, Iceland which ranks at 3rd and 4th positions respectively in CN Traveler’s list of ‘41 Best Snorkeling Destinations in the World.’

According to CN Traveler, visitors can expect vibrant turquoise waters teeming with a wealth of marine life in Belize and travel enthusiasts can also check off a bucket-list experience by snorkelling around the perimeter or diving into the legendary Great Blue Hole which is a massive ancient sinkhole studded with reef sharks and eerie stalactites.

Visitors can also head to Ambergris Caye for Hol Chan Marine Reserve which is the most popular snorkel destination in Belize and is home to vibrant coral and friendly turtles. The destination is also home to Shark Ray Alley where visitors can swim with nurse sharks and stingrays.

During their stay on the country, visitors can stay on the Turneffe Island Resort which is a private island retreat with just 26 rooms that offers daily snorkelling and diving excursions.

With this recognition, Belize has once again proved itself to be one of the best destinations to snorkel in the world.

Several other Caribbean destinations have also made it to this list including Bahamas, St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Commonwealth of Dominica. This recognition has once again strengthened the Caribbean’s position as the best region to snorkel in the world.

Complete list of CN Traveler’s ‘41 Best Snorkeling Destinations in the World’