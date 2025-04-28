4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes St Vincent and the Grenadines

The earthquake primarily impacted areas such as Hope Well, Richland Park, Calliaqua, Campden Park, Queens Drive and various other constituencies nationwide.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck St Vincent and the Grenadines on the night of Sunday, according to the reports from the UWI Seismic Research Centre. Several locals across the island nation reported feeling the quake around 7:33 pm local time.

It is said that the quake majorly affected areas of Hope Well, Richland Park, Calliaqua, Campden Park, Queens Drive and other constituencies across the country.

Moreover, the earthquake also struck parts of Barbados at the same time. It was located around Latitude 13.25 North and Longitude 60.33 West and had a depth of 23 km. The officials said that there were no immediate reports of any major damages.

Locals also took to Facebook to share their experience with Janine Richards noting, “I felt it and even heard a Lil rumbling for about 6 seconds.” Another local said, “Since yesterday the place was at a funeral, and I asked two women if they feel the place was shaking and they said yes.”

“I felt something and didn't realize was wondering if it was what I was really thinking not until I saw people posting,” wrote Phillips. A local said that it was very loud noting that, “Felt it in Bequia. We are from San Francisco, California & we are used to earthquakes. But this was different, a very loud noise.”

Notably, the frequency of earthquakes in St Vincent and the Grenadines is very limited and in the past 10 years, the country has experienced an average of 21 earthquakes per year, or roughly 1 each month, having a magnitude of four or above within a radius of 300 km.

With this, the authorities have assured the locals that there is nothing to fear of and everyone is completely safe from this natural disaster. St Vincent and the Grenadines is also planning to construct homes which will be climate resilient to ensure utmost safety during time of such disasters in the island nation.