Virgin Atlantic to launch direct flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines for Summer 2025

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Virgin Atlantic is all set to make travel to St Vincent and the Grenadines even easier for Summer 2025. Between March 30 and October 25, 2025, the airline will be offering nonstop three flights every week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays from London Heathrow.

While sharing the development through its official Facebook account, the airline called it an ‘exciting’ news and said, “Flights are available three times weekly—Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday—so you can plan your Caribbean escape with ease.”

According to the information, Flight number VS197 will depart from London Heathrow at 8:05 am GMT and will arrive in St Vincent at 2 pm EST, making connections to the Grenadines more convenient. Flight number VS198 will depart St Vincent at 4:05 pm EST and will arrive in London Heathrow at 7:50 am GMT (next day).

Tourism Minister Carlos James also expressed his gratitude to the Virgin Atlantic for showing its continuous trust in the destination and noted that St Vincent and the Grenadines is ideally positioned to become a significant aviation hub within the Caribbean region.

The announcement of these direct flights comes at an ideal time as these will assist passengers to travel on the route easily and according to their own convenience. These flights will also help the airline in expanding its route across Caribbean.

As of now, Virgin Atlantic serves to a number of destinations in the region with direct flights to Barbados, Antigua and Jamaica as well as inter-island flights between Grenada, Barbados and St Vincent. The airline aims to offer local connectivity within the Caribbean and offer more options for leisure travellers from London, UK and Europe.

The airline has successfully cemented its position in the Caribbean becoming a major competition in the industry. The British airline is determined to provide local connections within the region, making it much easier for people seeking to travel in the Caribbean region to connect through direct flights.