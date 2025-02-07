St Kitts and Nevis secures full funding for Geothermal Energy, PM Drew calls it ‘game changer’

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has officially announced that he has secured funding for the transformative geothermal energy in Nevis-a game changer for St Kitts and Nevis’ energy future.

While speaking during a special edition of The Roundtable, PM Drew said, “At this moment, since we are on renewable energy, I can tell you we already have commitment for 50MW of solar energy and I can say today that we have raised the money to start geothermal.”

He said that he also had a brief meeting with the Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley and both of them determined that just like the crime situation this is not going to be a political football adding that, “Who in St Kitts and Nevis does not want very cheap electricity? Nevisians want to Kittitians want it so if that is going to make St Kitts and Nevis better, why should we fight over it?”

The Prime Minister said that he has decided to put his full effort behind this significant project and slammed the opposition for not doing anything for it during their term as the government.

He emphasized that when he joined the office as the Prime Minister, he told the Premier that this is going to be a priority for the Federation and today the money has been raised.

Talking about his vision to transform St Kitts and Nevis into a Sustainable Island State, PM Drew acknowledged that for that there is a need for the country to be as self sufficient as possible. “It starts with energy, if we get the geothermal out and we have at least 400 megawatts and St Kitts and Nevis uses 50 megawatts, we will still have 350 mw left and this will be enough to be used in several other things.”

He further said as the money for the project has been raised, the administration will work towards drilling the first five wells which is predicted to provide a significant amount of energy and after that the factory will be built.

“I am working with the Premier of Nevis so that we can get this geothermal and transform St Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state – the faster the better,” outlined Dr Drew.

Following this significant announcement, Premier Brantley also expressed his enthusiasm and noted, “Today is a great day which shows that more is achieved through cooperation than confrontation.”

He added that with full funding now in place for the drilling phase of the geothermal project, it is expected that they will move forward positively this year to allow Nevis to realize the potential of geothermal for the benefit of not some but all the people of St Kitts and Nevis. The Premier also thanked PM Drew for his steadfast support in making the country energy independent.