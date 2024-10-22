Saint Lucia reduces LPG prices, offering relief to consumers amid stable fuel costs

In a significant relief for the consumers in Saint Lucia, the government has announced a major drop in the price of 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg), commonly known as LPG – Liquified Petroleum Gas or Cooking Gas. The price of the product which earlier stood at $239.67 per cylinder has now been decreased to $236.26 per cylinder.



This comes after the government released the adjustments in the price of fuel products for the period of October 21 to November 10, 2024.



According to the information, the price of not even a single product has been increased as other product prices remains unchanged.



It was reported that the government continues to subsidize the cost of the LPG 20 pound gas cylinders by dollar 11.25 per cylinder while the LPG 22 pound gas cylinder is being subsidised by $12.38 per cylinder.



Meanwhile, the adjustments in the fuel prices come in keeping with the changes in international oil prices and the government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism.



While announcing the adjustments, the government of Saint Lucia said that the retail prices of diesel, gasoline, kerosene and LPG 20 pound and 22 pound cylinder remains the same.



The price of gasoline is the same and stands at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per imperial gallon while the cost of diesel is unchanged at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per imperial gallon. Kerosene also stays the same with the price being $2.57 per litre or $11.69 per imperial gallon.



Also, the 20 pound cylinder weighing 9.07 kg is the same and stands at $36.00 per cylinder while the 22 pound cylinder weighing 9.98 kg stands at $39.60 per cylinder, same as the earlier.



The cost of the 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) decreased from $239.67 per cylinder to $236.26 per cylinder.



The government also said that the next fuel price adjustment is scheduled for November 11, 2024 and since then these prices will stay in effect at every retail pumps.

The complete list of fuel products as of October 21 in Saint Lucia is as follows:

Gasoline - $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per imperial gallon

Diesel - $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per imperial gallon

Kerosene - $2.57 per litre or $11.69 per imperial gallon

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) - $36.00 per cylinder

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) - $39.60 per cylinder

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) - $236.26 per cylinder, decreased from $239.67 per cylinder



These price adjustments in the fuel products is announced by the government of Saint Lucia after every month to keep up with the international prices.



During recent months, the government has not announced increases in any of the fuel products as the cost has either remain unchanged or has been declined, bringing relief to a number of households across the island.