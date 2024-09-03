Tuesday, 3rd September 2024
Saint Lucia participates in SOTIC 2024, aims to boost collaborations

Saint Lucia: The tourism officials from Saint Lucia are at present representing the island nation at the ongoing State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) 2024. The conference is being held at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa, Grand Cayman, from September 2-6, 2024.

According to the information, the theme of this year’s SOTIC is “Caribbean Tourism: Fueling our Lifeblood” which showcases the vital role that tourism plays in the Caribbean region.

The delegation is being led by Minister of Tourism Dr Ernest Hilaire, and he is accompanied by key figures from the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, including Anya Whitfield, Officer in Charge / Chief Financial Officer; Dexter Percil, Head of Marketing; and Richard Moss, Director of Global Sales. Also joining the delegation are Saint Lucia’s Junior Minister of Tourism, Iara Ernest, and Education Officer at the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information, Ermide Mathurin.

It is reported that the delegation from Saint Lucia is expected to engage in various activities throughout the conference which includes a Destination Media Briefing with international media as well as CTO’s business proceedings. This will include sessions for the Executive Committee, Board of Directors and the Ministerial Council.

In addition to this, Richard Moss will be leading discussions on innovative tourism strategies as the moderator of the panel ‘AI Revolution in Caribbean Travel’, and this will be one of the several panel discussions which will take place at SOTIC.

Also, Junior Minister Lara Ernest will be contributing to the Youth Congress Debate and will focus on the theme ‘Collaboration Across Cultures’. 

Notably, SOTIC 2024 promises valuable insights from industry experts on marketing, cruise, aviation, technology and sustainability. The officials from Saint Lucia is striving to strengthen Caribbean ties and to actively engage in progressive discussions and will highlight the commitment of the island to advance the tourism sector.

The involvement of Saint Lucia at SOTIC showcases its dedication to adapting to industry trends via emerging technologies to transform visitor experiences and drive positive change in Caribbean tourism. 

