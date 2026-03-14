Saint Lucia: Man fatally stabbed in Morne Du Don

Saint Lucia: A 39-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Thursday evening, March 12, 2026, in Morne Du Don, Castries. The victim has been identified as 39-year old Germaine Modeste, who is also known as “Germs.” After the incident the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The police officials stated that the stabbing occurred at around 6:00 pm. An eyewitness told the police that he saw two men from the same community being physically violent with Modeste before stabbing him. The suspects fled the scene immediately after the attack and are still not caught.

Emergency personnel from Saint Lucia Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene. Modeste was bleeding severely and was in a very serious condition. The immediate treatment given to the victim to stop the bleeding did not work, as he was pronounced dead soon after.

The police talked to the victim’s niece, who told them that she was at home when she heard a loud commotion outside. She went outside to check and found her uncle lying on the bottom of the stairs heavily bleeding.

“I came outside and I saw my uncle on the step, bleeding to death. I was traumatised. I have never known my uncle to be involved in any acts of violence. He was very loving, he always says it as it is and if he saw you doing something that was not good, he would always tell you ‘check on yourself’,” she said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, as police try to determine the motive behind the killing. Search for the suspects is also ongoing as police are asking the locals with any information on the suspects to come forward and report to the authorities.