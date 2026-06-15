Thea LaFond-Gadson, Addison James awarded Sportswoman and Man at 12th National Sports Awards

Olympic champion Thea LaFond-Gadson and CARIFTA gold medallist Addison James were honoured as Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year at Dominica’s 2025 National Sports Awards ceremony.

Dominica: Thea LaFond-Gadson, Olympic Gold Medalist and Addison James, CARIFTA Gold Medalist have been awarded as Sportswoman and man of the year 2025 at the 12th Annual National Sports Awards.

The ceremony was conducted on Saturday, June 13, 2026 on the occasion of Olympic Day at InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort, Dominica.

The Dominica Athlete Association Inc was in nominations for:

Female Track & Field Athlete of the Year – Thea LaFond

Male Track & Field Athlete of the Year – Addison James

Special Olympics Athlete of the Year – Raedian Felix

Club of the Year – Aspirers Athletics Club

Association of the Year – Dominica Athletics Association Inc.

The Dominica Athlete Association remarked that the athletes, clubs and association have worked tirelessly and their dedication deserves to be recognized on the national stage.

The DAA Inc, congratulated Thea and thanked her for her outstanding contribution to the Track and field in Dominica.

“All she knows is GOLD! Thea Lafond Gadson has been named the 2025 National Sportswoman of the Year!!

Congratulations THEA, the DAA Inc thanks you for your outstanding contribution to the sport of track and field in Dominica!,” the association stated.

The association congratulated Addison as well and praised his dedication and performance as the National Javelin Record Holder.

“ADDISON JAMES cops the 2025 National Sportsman of the Year!

From capturing Gold at the 2025 CARIFTA Games, earning Gold at the Penn Relays, and establishing himself as the National Javelin Record Holder, he has demonstrated remarkable dedication, consistency, and excellence on every stage.

CONGRATULATIONS ADDISON!!,” the association shared.

Both the athletes were also named as male and female MVP for Athletics (Track & Field).

The association further appreciated them and remarked on their outstanding performance in various sports championships.

“From making history with an Olympic Gold Medal in 2024 to earning a World Championship Silver Medal in 2025, Thea continues to elevate Dominican athletics on the world stage. Her dedication, resilience, and excellence have inspired a nation and set a new standard for sporting achievement.

The Dominica Athletics Association proudly celebrates this well-deserved recognition and thanks Thea for being an outstanding ambassador for Dominica,” DAA shared on a social media post for Thea LaFond-Gadson and her commendable performance.

"A year marked by outstanding performances, Addison's achievements continue to showcase the strength and potential of Dominican athletics. From capturing Gold at the 2025 CARIFTA Games, earning Gold at the Penn Relays, and establishing himself as the National Javelin Record Holder, he has demonstrated remarkable dedication, consistency, and excellence on every stage.

The Dominica Athletics Association proudly celebrates this well-earned recognition and commends Addison for his commitment to representing Dominica with pride and distinction,” DAA shared a post appreciating Addison James for his exceptional performance.

Furthermore, Raedian Felix was named as the Special Olympics Athlete of the Year and the Aspires Athletics Club has been named the National Club of the Year.