2026-07-25 15:17:51
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaica: Police say no evidence links Delroy Coke to Shani Coke’s murder

Police say there is no evidence linking Delroy Coke to the murder of 10-year-old Shani Coke, as investigations continue into both the child’s killing and the mob attack that claimed Coke’s life.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: A man identified as Maxwell Henry was taken into custody in connection with the mob killing. This sparked protests from residents demanding his release. Superintendent Velonique Campbell, Commanding Officer for the Trelawny Division, has appealed to residents to stop blocking roads amid the unrest.

Shani, a student of Troy Primary School also known as “Kaidra,” was found on Tuesday with her throat slashed on a dirt track in bushes in the Tyre district near Troy. She is believed to have been raped before she was killed.

Her grandmother, Merle Williams, who raised her from birth, said she had sent Shani to a nearby shop around 3:30 p.m. that day. When the child did not return an hour later, Williams alerted residents. The community began searching before her body was found.

Hours later, an enraged mob attacked Coke and beat him to death. His father, Maxwell Coke, was also assaulted and remains hospitalized.

Shani’s aunt, Julecia Williams, said she remains convinced Coke was responsible for her niece’s death, regardless of the police findings. She said Shani had been expected to spend the summer with her in Falmouth.

Another resident, Kimberly Dawkins, said she had lived in fear of Coke for years. She recalled reporting him to the Warsop police after finding him peeping into her home.

Police said Coke, who was not related to Shani, was a convicted sexual offender with arrests dating back more than a decade. These included a 2014 buggery arrest in Portland, a 2017 arrest for sexually touching a child in Trelawny, and a 2019 buggery conviction in Trelawny, for which he served five years before his release last August.

Investigations into both Shani’s death and the mob killing remain ongoing, police said.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Glasgow-Caribbean Centre for Development Research begins work

2026-07-25 11:24:57

Uncategorised

T&T PM announces roll back on reopening measures; schools to remain close...

2026-07-25 11:24:57

Uncategorised

Royal Caribbean's first trial cruise sails from Miami

2026-07-25 11:24:57

Massive fire in Guyana destroys two-story house and 3 vehicles (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Massive fire in Guyana destroys two-story house and 3 vehicles

2026-07-25 11:24:57

Belize: 18-year-old arrested for brutally beating 14-year-old girlfriend (Representative Image)
Uncategorised

Belize: 18-year-old arrested for brutally beating 14-year-old girlfriend

2026-07-25 11:24:57

Jamaica

Jamaica Battles Back After Hurricane Melissa: PM Holness says 72% still w...

2026-07-25 11:24:57

Jamaica

Jamaica: Shopkeeper killed in police operation

2026-07-25 11:24:57

Belize

Belize-flagged cargo vessel linked to biggest cocaine bust in Australia

2026-07-25 11:24:57