Saint Lucia: 5-year-old killed, 3 injured after car crashes into utility pole and tree

Emergency crews responded after a Toyota Corolla crashed into a utility pole and a tree in Vieux Fort, leaving a five-year-old dead and three other occupants injured.

Saint Lucia: A five-year-old child has been reported dead following a motor vehicle accident in Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia on Wednesday afternoon, July 22. The incident also resulted in three other occupants being severely injured.

According to the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS), emergency personnel responded to the incident at approximately 2:35 pm, where they encountered a Toyota Corolla that had reportedly collided with a utility pole and a tree.

The SLFS noted, the vehicle was occupied by four people, two adults, including a female passenger, and two children aged five and eight.

Emergency responders reported at the scene and found the five-year-old with no vital signs and suffering from massive head trauma. The child was taken to St Jude Hospital, where the five-year-old was pronounced dead.

According to the reports, the eight-year-old was reportedly ejected from the vehicle during the collision. The child was found in the care of onlookers when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Both adult occupants sustained bodily injuries along with the eight-year-old, and they subsequently received emergency medical treatment at the scene before being transported to hospital for further care.

Preliminary reports indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a utility pole before striking a tree.

The incident has been raising serious concerns among the people as several users commented on social media.

A user commented, “We are on the roads driving any old way. Life does not give us a chance to go back and undo things sometimes. Sorry isn’t enough when a life is lost and especially a young life. Condolences to the family.”

Another user raised car safety concerns through their comment saying, “Make car seats mandatory in Saint Lucia ... I dont know why young kids are not strapped.”

Furthermore, the circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.