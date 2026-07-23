US revokes visas of Antigua entertainers, including Soca Monarch Tian Winter

Several entertainers from Antigua and Barbuda reportedly had their US visas revoked after being summoned to the US Embassy in Barbados, raising concerns about the impact on their careers and overseas performances.

Antigua and Barbuda: Reigning Soca Monarch Tian Winter is among the several entertainers from Antigua and Barbuda, who had their United States visas revoked.

The local entertainers were summoned at the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, where they were told about the revocation. Authorities have not publicly disclosed the reasons behind this decision.

This has raised concerns among Antigua and Barbuda’s entertainment industry. Many artists rely on their performances in the United States, especially during the busy carnival season, for their promotions, making the US an important market for their careers.

Tian Winter is one of the most famous soca singers from the island. He has won several Party Monarch competitions as well as the Road March crown. The musician has also represented Antigua and Barbuda in major carnivals like Notting Hill Carnival, Caribana, and Miami Carnival, while serving as a cultural ambassador for the country.

The reports also came as the United States continues to closely monitor Antigua and Barbuda and its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. However, it is not known if the reported visa revokes are related to that increased attention.

Earlier, the United States introduced visa restrictions which affected citizens of Antigua and Barbuda and several other Caribbean nations. It included limits on certain new visa applications after the US raised security concerns.

After some discussions between the governments of the two countries, Antigua and Barbuda received clarification that valid US visas already held by the citizens would continue to be recognized and not get automatically cancelled under the broader restrictions.

As of now, the US Embassy, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, or Tian Winter have not released any official statement explaining the reported visa cancellations. No other names have been confirmed by the authorities of either country till now.

Many locals are sharing their shock and opinions on this announcement via social media. One individual said, “The US first said that all existing valid visas are ok. The question is why was his visa revoked ? If your visa expired and you apply for a new one, your visa can be denied but not revoked. This need some clarification.”

Another person stated, “This is not only affecting Antiguan artiste and DJ’s There are other islands facing the same.”