Trinidad and Tobago: 38-year-old rideshare driver shot dead and left on road in Montrose, Chaguanas

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation into the brutal murder of a 38-year-old woman, with relatives stating she was known to fight for what belonged to her.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 38-year-old woman, a rideshare driver lost her life after being fatally shot and dumped by the passengers, along Maraj Street, Montrose, Chaguanas, on Sunday evening, November 16. The victim has been identified as a 38-year-old Avanelle Abraham, a resident of Penco Street, Montrose.

Since then the authorities have launched a homicide investigation into the brutal murder of a 38-year-old woman. Relatives of the victim told the officials that “she was the type of woman who would fight for what belonged to her.”

According to the officers from the Central Division Task Force and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, the incident took place on Sunday, when the woman driver received a rideshare call earlier in the afternoon.

The officers suggested that the location where she picked up her passenger remains unclear but reaching along Maraj Street, Montrose, Chaguanas, the passengers announced robbery and asked her to leave her vehicle.

Investigators believe that she resisted the attackers and probably was fighting, following which they shot her once in the head and pushed out of her own car. After that the suspects sped off and left the scene and the victim there on the road.

Her body was discovered around 4:58 p.m. by one of the eye witnesses who made a report of the incident, after which the officers from the Central Division Task Force responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m.

Upon reaching, the medical officers checked the victim and pronounced her dead at the scene, while suggesting transporting her body to the mortuary for post-mortem-examination.

The eye witness told the officials that he heard a single gunshot around 4:58 p.m., hearing that he rushed out from his home and noticed a silver vehicle speeding out of Maraj Street heading south, believed to be Abraham’s stolen car.

An eye witness also told the officials that the victim Abraham was found lying motionless on the roadway with a gunshot wound to the left side of her head and a cushion beneath her legs while the blood was pouring out from her head.

The authorities after that processed the scene and started investigating the matter to locate the suspects and stolen car.

This incident shocked the residents of the area as they are saying “this killing incident comes amid a disturbing rise in robberies, abductions, and attacks on rideshare drivers, carried out by bandits posing as legitimate passengers.”