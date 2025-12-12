Belize: Gang Boss Jahreem Staine, pleads not guilty to gang activity charges

Alleged gang boss Jahreem Staine appeared in Court #6, expected to plead guilty, but changed his plea after the judge's explanation.

Belize: 32-year-old Jahreem Staine, also known as the reputed gang boss of the Backa Land Crips (BLC), pleaded not guilty in court after hearing the potential sentence for charges related to promoting gang activity. The charges carry a possible sentence of 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000.

The 32-year-old alleged gang boss appeared before Magistrate Mannon Dennison in Court #6 where he was expected to plead guilty to charges involving promotion of gang-related activity but following an explanation from the judge.

As to what the consequences of that sentencing are (potential 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000, or both). The 32-year-old, immediately withdrew any consideration for a guilty plea, refusing to change his plea to guilty and argued that he would rather take his chances in trial.

Staine’s charges stem from allegations that the authorities raised, citing a photograph of August 8, 2025 where the gang boss of BLC was seen in the image displaying a Crips gang hand sign.

An image caught the Belize government's attention as the government has been cracking down on all gang related conduct including symbolic gestures such as hand signs, that authorities argue fuel organized criminal activity.

And is an offence under Section 3J(1) of the Crime Control and Criminal Justice Act constituting as he was promoting gang activity.

This however, is not the first time Staine has had a run in with the law, as he is still currently having other pending offences including.

Two counts of contempt of judicial order for alleged curfew and sign-in violations linked to his High Court bail conditions. He stands accused of violating his bail conditions after he failed to report at the Belama Police Station every Friday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on September 5 and October 3, resulting in additional contempt charges. An attempted murder case on attempted killing of 28-year-old Jimmy Rojas during a shooting at Tibruce Street and Croton Lane on May 3, 2025 in which he and co-accused Eric Frazer are charged .

Furthermore, Staine has survived two armed attacks on his life within the last few months once on September 5, 2025 and another just 29 days later, but luckily escaped unarmed from both gunned attacks.

Following his rejection of the guilty plea, Staine, who is currently out on High Court bail, stands to face a full blown trial on his gang related charges on January 13, 2026, where the prosecution is expected to provide full disclosure.