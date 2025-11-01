Trinidad and Tobago dominoes game ends in deadly shooting, one dead and one injured

A gunman entered through a side alley while a group was playing a game of dominoes at the house he attacked.

Trinidad and Tobago: A game of dominoes turned deadly, leaving 38-year-old Jamal Austin dead and 74-year-old Kenrick Lewis wounded and hospitalized in serious condition on Thursday evening at Bernard Primus Crescent, Phase 5, La Horquetta.

According to police reports, the incident took place around 10:00 p.m. at Lewis' home where he and some other people were gathered to play a game of dominoes. While they were playing the gunman entered through an alley at the side of the property.

Further the reports claimed that later the armed man climbed over the fence around his home and placed his firearm over the fence and then started firing on the group. In an attempt to save his own life the victim Austin ran inside the house but was struck and collapsed.

During the attack Lewis also got struck in the neck and both the men were immediately rushed to the hospital where Austin was declared dead by the medical staff. However medical staff hospitalized 74-year-old Kenrick in serious condition.

Authorities stated that police officials from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation, of Region 2, were contacted and informed about the incident. After that they immediately responded and processed the scene.

Also the officials from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation are leading and continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the matter. No further details have been discovered yet.

This incident once again sent shockwaves through the entire community of Trinidad and Tobago as the people took Facebook to express their feelings. One of the users Den Kyrie commented “Not safe, no where. I don’t know what is happening in our country, guys. It's high time to leave this place.” while another said “Tired hearing this kind of news. Will it stop when everybody dies? RIP Jamal, gone too soon.”

This is a developing story, Stay tuned with WIC News for further information.