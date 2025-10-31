Trinidad: Father of 4-year-old fatally shot moments after night out with wife

They were leaving the nightclub at the Plaza around 10:50 p.m. on October 29 when he sent her to buy a tequila from a nearby bar.

Trinidad and Tobago: A father of a 4-year-old boy lost his life on Wednesday night after he was gunned down in the car park at Valpark Shopping Plaza. Moments before the tragic incident, the victim identified as Miguel Lawrence and his wife had been enjoying themselves at a nightclub.

According to the victim’s wife, they were leaving the nightclub located at the Plaza around 10:50 p.m. on October 29 when he sent her to buy a tequila from a nearby bar. Reports further indicated that shortly after she went to purchase the drink, she heard several loud explosions.

She told police officers that when she returned to her husband, she saw him lying motionless on the ground with blood pouring from his head. She immediately contacted Emergency Health Services in the hope of saving him, and upon their arrival, paramedics checked for a pulse.

The District Medical Officer then officially pronounced the victim Lawrence dead at the scene at 11:53 p.m. and also ordered the removal of the body to the Forensic Science Centre by Ideal Funeral Home.

A team from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department said that they processed the scene of the incident and recovered several items of evidential value including several spent bullets. They further stated that a broken gold chain was found partially around the victim’s neck, covered in blood.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau ensured that they will continue their enquiries into the matter and will find the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. They also assured the public that they will soon arrest the suspect.

A video of the couple enjoying themselves is going viral on Facebook, showing them looking happy and in love while background music plays.

The family members of the deceased are in shock as they are not able to accept the sudden death of their beloved family member. The wife of the deceased has also not been able to come out of grief as she was enjoying with him just moments before the tragedy struck them.