Jamaica rolls out 60 new school buses as JLP fulfills key election promise

According to multiple reports across the parishes, children were seen boarding the brand new buses on September 8 as the new school term commenced.

Jamaica: With the Jamaican Labour Party winning in the General elections, Jamaica is already witnessing one of the promises made by the party during the campaign season. As of Monday, on the first day of the academic year citizens have witnessed a new role of 60 school buses deployed across all parishes to take students to school.

With the new bus program, said to provide free transportation for students up to the tertiary level on both rural school buses and the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), as the routes are expected to be expanded in the coming weeks.

Transport Minister Daryl Vaz spoke on the rolling out of the 60 buses, and confirmed that following the release and functioning of the 60 new buses, the ministry will need to sit down and make a review of the buses' Monday operation to know what changes are needed to make the bus system even more efficient for the students.

He further noted that the government is still committed to introducing 40 more new school buses for the students which will bring the total to 100 buses that will be distributed in different parishes.

The new bus initiative is aimed to provide a more safe, affordable, reliable and efficient transportation system for students

The transport minister concluded his address by thanking the Jamaicans for their confidence in him and in the government led by the newly elected Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

With new school terms commencing all across the Caribbean, Jamaica has set itself apart by tackling one of the major problems involving students' security and transportation on their ways to school by beginning the term with a bang of 60 new buses.

Following the new promise fulfillment, Jamaicans, overcome with joy across the parishes, took to Facebook to express their support and gratitude to the JLP government.

With one user writing, “What a wonderful idea, our children can get to school safely and return home safely, ,the blood of Jesus covers them on their daily journeys, well done Andrew Holness administration.”

While another user wrote, “This is what I loved about the government for taking care of our school children. 1 PM Dr. Andrew Holness, MP Daryl Vaz, and team thank you.”