Jazz En Vierge 2025 to debut in Saint Lucia on April 27 with star-studded lineup

Saint Lucia: Jazz En Vierge 2025, an exciting music celebration, is set to take place in Micoud, Saint Lucia, on Sunday, April 27, 2025, for the very first time. The event will kick off at 3 pm and run through the night, featuring a lineup of local performers who will keep the audience dancing all evening.

According to the information, the gate will open at 1 pm while the performances will kick off at 3 pm with the dress code of the musical event being ‘All White’. This exciting one day will feature an unforgettable jazz experience with performances by international singing sensation Sanchez, Shayne Ross, Teddyson John and The TJ Project, Invasion Band, Heart and Soul, Jane Johnson and several others. The ticket prices for the same starts from as low as $60 for Early Bird tickets which are available till April 12, 2025. Meanwhile, the regular tickets cost $75 and the entry for children aged 12 and under is free.

The organisers invited everyone to purchase their tickets which are available online at 4circletickets.com and offline at the Knights Service Station, Micoud and all cell outlets.

“Secure your early bird tickets before April 12th and join us for an incredible afternoon of music, culture, and vibes,” noted the Micoud Jazz Committee.

They further asked everyone not to miss the magic of Jazz En Vierge and said that it is part of the highly anticipated Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival and will set the stage for the main event.

The event will also feature a number of local vendors who will offer the attendees with food, beverages, arts, crafts and kids products.

Complete Lineup for Jazz En Vierge 2025

Sanchez - The reggae sensation with a voice that is pure hold, has been captivating the everyone for decades. Known for his soulful sound and timeless hits like ‘loneliness’ ‘frenzy’ and ‘praise him’, his unique blend of reggae and R&/B continues to touch hearts worldwide.

Heart & Soul – A powerful all-female choral group delivering breathtaking harmonies

Invasion Band – Pure energy, pure vibes

Shayne Ross – Soulful melodies to move you

Teddyson John

The TJ Project

Jane Johnson