Copa Airlines introduces two more flights between Guyana-Panama

Copa Airlines has introduced daily nonstop flights between Georgetown and Panama City, increasing its total weekly flights to seven.

Guyana: Copa Airlines has increased flights between Guyana and Panama with further connections to several other destinations. The airline has launched new daily nonstop flight connections between Georgetown and Panama City.

The airline, while making the official announcement stated that with the new additional flights, passengers can now enjoy increased flexibility. Copa Airlines also said that additional two weekly flights bring the total number to seven.

According to the information, the additional flights will operate in every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday. Flight number CM181 will leave from Panama at 8:57 am and will arrive at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at 1:28 pm while the return flight CM180 will leave Guyana at 2:23 pm and will arrive in Panama at 5:10 pm.

The airline said that this move reinforces their role in connecting Guyana with more than 80 destinations in the Americas.

Notably, Copa Airlines kicked off its operations in Guyana in 2014 and since then has been offering good services to the destination.

According to the air carrier’s Regional Sales Manager for Central America and the Caribbean- Karen Nanne, this will further be boosting Panama’s ties with the region and open new opportunities for commerce and tourism.

She also said that Copa believes in the potential of Guyana and strives to connect its travellers to the world. According to her, the daily connection between the two destinations will allow more travellers to explore the small country of Guyana through convenient and affordable connections, making travel easier for passengers.

Complete flight schedule between Guyana and Panama

From Tocumen International Airport, Panama

Flight CM181: Leaves at 8:57 am, arrives in Guyana at 1:28 pm (Tuesdays, Saturdays, Sundays)

Flight CM190: Leaves at 9 31 pm, arrives in Guyana at 1:59 am (Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays)

From Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Georgetown