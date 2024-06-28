St. Kitts and Nevis on the Rise: PM Drew shares updates on key construction projects

The various constructions showcase the major developments which will come in the Federation in the near future.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, through his official Facebook account, is highlighting the several construction projects which are ongoing presently in St. Kitts and Nevis. He said that his administration is working hard to make the island nation the best place for everyone to reside.

The Prime Minister posted the MRI building at the Joseph N France General Hospital and said that it is expected to be completed this year, with the construction process creating a number of construction jobs and therefore boosting the economy.

He also shared glimpses of the St. Peter’s main road, which is under construction and is providing jobs to the several citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis following which he highlighted the new traffic department building located next to the police training complex. The present building is located in a very small space at St. Johnson’s Village.

PM Drew outlined that this investment in the new traffic department building is critical as the country is upgrading its services, and it has been a long cry for the people to have a modern space. Not only that, but it is also providing jobs for the construction workers, hence benefitting several families.

In addition to this, Dr. Drew took to Facebook to post pictures of the NHC houses, which are currently being constructed to benefit the low-income families of the island nation.

“Presently, there are about 20 plus houses under construction, with more to get started in the next few weeks. These houses are providing jobs for our construction workers,” outlined the PM.

He outlined that he will continue to post such developments underway in the country to show those who are always pointing fingers and saying that nothing is being done in St. Kitts and Nevis while the various projects in different areas are an example that the Labour Government is keeping the people first and moving towards making the country better with each passing day.