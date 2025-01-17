American Singers Gretchen Wilson, Summer Walker to headline Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts 2025

From smooth jazz to vibrant Soca, Bouyon, soulful R&B, Country Music and more, the diverse lineup of Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts 2025 promises something for everyone.

The annual Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival is back with a star-studded lineup. This year, the performers include American singers Gretchen Wilson and Summer Walker, Trinidad and Tobago’s rising star Yung Bredda and soca singer Patrice Roberts and Dominica’s Trilla G and Pudaz and Richard Payne to name a few.

Every year, the vibrant festival is organised for two weeks transforms Saint Lucia into a vibe full of traditional and contemporary music, showcasing soca, bouyon, jazz, and more.

Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival promises an unforgettable celebration of talent, rhythm, and creativity, bringing the stunning spirit of Saint Lucia and the wider region to life.

From soul-stirring jazz performances to captivating art exhibitions and cultural showcases, the festival promises to be a journey through sound, color, and rhythm.

In 2025, this prestigious event, which is renowned as one of the best music festivals in the Caribbean, will celebrate its 32nd edition from April 30 to May 11, 2025. It is a much-awaited event for those who appreciate the deep culture and traditions of Caribbean music and this year the lineup for the festival is more exciting than ever.

While unveiling the lineup of this year’s performers through its official Facebook account, the organisers said, “Get ready for an unforgettable experience as we unveil a stellar cast of local, regional, and international artists set to take the stage at this year’s Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival! From smooth jazz to vibrant Soca, Bouyon, soulful R&B, Country Music and more, our diverse lineup promises something for everyone.”

They further invited everyone to be part of the festival and added, “As we continue to populate the lineup, mark your calendars and get ready to groove, because this festival is one you won’t want to miss!” It was also said that visitors should get ready to immerse themselves in the sounds of the festival and let the vibrant arts scene inspire them.

Complete Lineup for Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival 2025

Kicking off on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts will feature a number of performers on different days, engaging the visitors in their soulful and energetic beats. There will be different events which will run through May 11, marking the official culmination of what is being anticipated as the highly successful music festival.

The full lineup of performers for the festival is as follows:

Wednesday, April 30 – Opening Night

Gretchen Wilson, Sizzla, Lady Lava, Trilla G, Nice, Pudaz, DYP & Saint Lucia All Star Cast

Tuesday, May 6 – Pure Jazz

Matteo Mancuso, Etienne Charles, Manasa Edwards (Pan Jazz)

Wednesday, May 7 – Kingdom Night

Tasha Cobbs, Maverick City, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine & More, JCK Worship, Cleopatra Jules, Chreffler Maxwell, Vincent Pierre, Anshel

Thursday, May 8 – Jazzmeia Horn

Olympia Vitalis, Zamani Folade

Friday, May 9 – Caribbean Fusion

Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, Patrice Roberts, Yung Bredda, Ricky T – The Story

Saturday, May 10 – World Beats

Summer Walker, Ruger, Joe Dwet File, Tabou Combo, Barbara Cadet, Semi Francis, Sly & Friends

Sunday, May 11 – The Ultimate Celebration

John Legend, Earth, Wind & Fire, Richard Payne, Ronald Boo Hinkson Show The World, The Lao Tizer Band featuring Elliott Yamin, Eric Marienthal, Karen Briggs and Chieli Minucci