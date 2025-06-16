32-year-old killed in Pinto, Trinidad; suspect in custody

The investigations into the killing of 32-year-old Shenaldo Nanois continues as police has confirmed that they are treating it as a 'homicide' after he was found fatally wounded in Pinto, Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: A 32-year-old man from Faith Avenue, Maturita, Trinidad, was fatally wounded in Pinto on Sunday, June 15, 2025. According to the information, the police officials are now treating the incident as a homicide.

The deceased has been identified as Shenaldo Nanois, who was found around 5:35 pm, lying along Punette Avenue in the Pinto district by police who were reportedly on mobile patrol.

Officers reported that they saw Nanois, who was of light brown complexion, dressed in dark coloured three-quarter pants along with black and white sneakers, and bareback, lying motionless in an unconscious state with visible injuries to his chest.

The officers said that they immediately rushed the victim to the Arima General Hospital, where he was medically examined and pronounced dead around 5:55 pm.

Meanwhile, one suspect has also been arrested in connection to this killing and he is currently assisting police with their enquiries as investigations into the alleged killing continue.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with several locals taking to Facebook and expressing condolences to the victim’s loved ones. “Oh gosh my unofficial official first born! Strength to you Denise and to his siblings and loved ones. Surely, we will miss you Nado. This is a hard pill to swallow when it's a young man not into crime, but God knows best,” wrote a user named Chrisilla Mitchell while another user said, “Have me wake one day and don’t read any of these sorts of news.”

With the crime situation escalating in the country, the locals have also been urging the government of Trinidad and Tobago to take some strict action against the suspects and to increase the security across all communities on the island nation. The country has already recorded 153 homicides for the year so far and locals are looking forward to a decline in this number.