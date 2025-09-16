Belize woman granted bail after accused of setting fire to home

Belize: A 23-year old woman from Belize City has been granted bail after she was accused of setting her common-law husband’s home on fire on the morning of the Battle of St George’s Caye Day, on September 10, 2025.

The woman has been identified as Andesha Andean Myers, who was unemployed and a mother of two children. She appeared before Magistrate Mannon Dennison in Court #6 on a charge of arson. Arson is an indictable charge, so Myers did not enter a plea. The prosecutor did not object to bail.

According to police reports, Myers was the one who set the fire to a 10x16 wooden house in Belama Phase 5. The home and all of its contents, which are valued at around $6,990, were fully destroyed. Moreover, it was revealed that the structure was not insured.

In addition, it was reported through the court records that Myers confessed to the police that she had set the fire. Also her common-law husband said that he came home from an errand to find the house in ruins.

She was given bail of $5,000, which included two sureties of $2,500 each. Conditions include that she must not contact the complainant or his family, to stay at least 100 feet away from him, to remain at her Belama address, and sign in weekly at the Belama Police Station.

The case is still ongoing as her next appearance in court has been scheduled to November 7, 2025. Locals have been calling out this decision saying that it is not fair to the victim. One of the netizens said on Facebook, “And would it be the same amount on bail if it was the other way??”