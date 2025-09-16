2025-09-16 18:50:53
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Belize woman granted bail after accused of setting fire to home

The woman, identified as Andesha Andean Myers, is an unemployed mother of two children.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: A 23-year old woman from Belize City has been granted bail after she was accused of setting her common-law husband’s home on fire on the morning of the Battle of St George’s Caye Day, on September 10, 2025.

The woman has been identified as Andesha Andean Myers, who was unemployed and a mother of two children. She appeared before Magistrate Mannon Dennison in Court #6 on a charge of arson. Arson is an indictable charge, so Myers did not enter a plea. The prosecutor did not object to bail.

According to police reports, Myers was the one who set the fire to a 10x16 wooden house in Belama Phase 5. The home and all of its contents, which are valued at around $6,990, were fully destroyed. Moreover, it was revealed that the structure was not insured.

In addition, it was reported through the court records that Myers confessed to the police that she had set the fire. Also her common-law husband said that he came home from an errand to find the house in ruins.

She was given bail of $5,000, which included two sureties of $2,500 each. Conditions include that she must not contact the complainant or his family, to stay at least 100 feet away from him, to remain at her Belama address, and sign in weekly at the Belama Police Station.

The case is still ongoing as her next appearance in court has been scheduled to November 7, 2025. Locals have been calling out this decision saying that it is not fair to the victim. One of the netizens said on Facebook, “And would it be the same amount on bail if it was the other way??”

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Nazim Burke.
Uncategorised

Grenada: NDC candidates can form ‘credible, competent’ government

2025-09-16 18:22:18

Denzil Douglas.
Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis: SKNLP to introduce code of ethics

2025-09-16 18:22:18

Premier Mark Brantley tours Alexandra Hospital
Uncategorised

Premier Mark Brantley tours Alexandra Hospital

2025-09-16 18:22:18

Saint Lucia welcomes Mein Schiff 6 Valletta on inaugural call with 2636 visitors
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia welcomes Mein Schiff 6 Valletta on inaugural call with 2636 v...

2025-09-16 18:22:18

President Irfaan Ali at Sod turning exercise PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Over 1,500 benefitted from part-time job programme: President Ali

2025-09-16 18:22:18

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia's sprint queen Julien Alfred to star on Netflix's Sprint seas...

2025-09-16 18:22:18

Dominica

Anette Sanford sworn in as 1st Female Kalinago Chief in nearly 4 centurie...

2025-09-16 18:22:18

Dominica

Dominica, Grenada & Saint Lucia PM gets special honour at MEDays 2024 in...

2025-09-16 18:22:18