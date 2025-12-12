Trinidad: Funeral service set for 15-year-old QRC student following apparent suicide

Trinidad and Tobago: The funeral service for a 15-year-old student of Queen’s Royal College (QRC) is scheduled to be held on Friday at the Clive Allen Funeral Chapel along the Eastern Main Road in Guaico, Sangre Grande. According to preliminary investigations, the student’s death has been classified as a suicide.

The deceased has been identified as a 15-year-old Xian Royer, a male student of Queen’s Royal College (QRC), resident of Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande.

According to Sangre Grande’s police reports, around 2:10 a.m., they received a call from the family of Xian Royer, who informed them about his death. Upon reaching the scene they were told by the relatives that the teenager had been taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital in an unresponsive condition.

Following which they went to the hospital where doctors told the officials that they received a patient around 1:45 a.m., unresponsive. After that they immediately took him to the OT and performed CPR and other resuscitative efforts.

But despite the prolonged efforts by the doctors and medical staff, they could not save him. Upon which Medical Officers along with the police personnel, checked the teenager's body and discovered several marks on his neck consistent with hanging.

Later they sent the body for an autopsy which confirmed the real cause of his death.

Family members of Xian Royer told the officers that in the early hours on December 7, they saw him using his phone and looking happy while sitting on the couch in the living room.

After that they left him and went to sleep, but moments later one of the members returned to check on him and found him hanging from a white extension cord attached to an I-beam in the same living room. Then he was immediately taken down and rushed to the hospital.

The friends and classmates of the teenager described him as a happy, joyful, bright and a helping person. They also stated that he was an excellent student in academics as well as in sports, and has won a lot of trophies.

The family, friends and the community of Sangre Grande is mourning the sudden death of Xian, and are expected to be gathered on Friday, December 12, to pay their final respect and goodbye.

The victim’s family reported that the funeral is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. at Clive Allen Funeral Chapel, Eastern Main Road, Guaico, Sangre Grande and will be followed by burial at the Turure Public Cemetery.