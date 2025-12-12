Belize: 35-year-old charged with murder of 61-year-old girlfriend

A 35-year-old man was arrested and initially charged with attempted murder, but was later re-charged with murder after his 61-year-old girlfriend's death.

Belize: 35-year-old Federick Wagner has been formally charged with the death of his 61-year-old girlfriend, Dawn Bernard, who died six days after sustaining severe burn injuries allegedly inflicted by Wagner, who reportedly rubbed her with alcohol and set her ablaze with a lighter.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 10, 2025 at Bernard’s home on Lakeview Street. After the Gender-Based Violence Response & Investigative Unit responded to a report of domestic violence around 8:00 p.m.

After their arrival at #8 Lakeview Street the officials were informed by the neighbours that someone had been burnt and taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH).

The officers proceeded to the hospital where they observed Bernard in extreme pain, suffering from burnt injuries to her face, shoulders, chest, back, and both of her hands. With officers reporting that while she was still conscious, she told the police that a man had done that to her.

With her exact words being, “Da meh man do meh this.” and further stated that Wagner, her boyfriend whom she lived with, and an employee of Belize Waste Control sprayed her face with alcohol and set her ablaze using a lighter.

Shortly after narrating what happened to her, Bernard stopped speaking due to the severity of her pain, slipped into a coma.

Police having recorded her statement and issued medical legal forms, visited Bernard’s home, where residents described what they saw and heard but refused to give any formal statements.

The authorities detained Wagner after finding him with burn injuries on his right hand, and first formally brought him into court on November 14, 2025 where he was charged with attempted murder and use of deadly means of harm.

Benard died on November 16, 2025,with a post mortem conducted on November 24, 2025 stating that the 61-year-old had died from acute pulmonary edema with pulmonary thromboembolism due to coma and thermal injuries.

Following her death, Wagner was re-interviewed by CIB on November 26, and appeared again on December 10 before the Magistrate Mannon Dennison in Court #6 around 12:42 p.m.

With a single charge of murder being read out to him.

Although, surprisingly, when asked if he understood the charge, Wagner appeared confused and stated that he did not understand what he was being charged for.

The Magistrate Dennison then went on to explain the allegations against him, while reassuring him that he did not have to enter a plea as he was in the small court and all murder charges are tried in the High Court.

Wagner only listened to the charges and did not enter a plea, with bail being denied due to the nature of the offence and restrictions under Section 16 of the Indictable Procedure Act.

The 35-year-old charged has been remanded to the Belize Central Prison until January 26, 2026. As investigations into the brutal murder of the 61-year-old girlfriend continues and the case heads toward Supreme Court proceedings.