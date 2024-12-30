Trayson Gibson: Paralyzed boy who survived gun attack in 2022, fatally shot dead in Belize City

Trayson Gibson a paralyzed teenager was shot dead in Belize City on Sunday morning. The police said that his friend was severely wounded and taken to the hospital. Reportedly, Gibson is the same boy who was left paralyzed from the waist down in 2022 after a gunman had bagged into their home, shooting him in the spine.

Police officials stated that Gibson was surrounded by multiple people when the gunman opened fire, while others managed to flee, he was left behind owing to his condition. Officials also confirmed that Gibson passed away on the scene while his friend Adrian Welch was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment for his leg injuries.

Paralyzed by Gun Violence, Then Killed by It

In 2022, a gunman barged into Trayson Gibson home, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down after a bullet lodged in his spine. For over two years, he was paralyzed from waist down, unable to walk on his own. His family was trying so hard to take care of him, with his grandmother taking a job at this age to provide for him.

Police officials stated that while during the 2022 shooting Gibson was not the primary target of the shooters, and it was related a “gang rivalry” in his village Mahogany Heights. However, they are still investigating from this angle. 18-year-old paralysed male shot dead In 2023 a fundraiser was started also started to help Gibson, but sadly the gun violence in Belize took his life after giving him a second chance at life. A video interview by Associated Belize Press done a year ago showed that Trayson was looking forward to taking opinions' from more doctors, with the dreams of walking again.

Gun Violence on Rise

Despite major actions, the Gun Violence in Belize continues to increase. As per statistics over 80 percent of homicides across the country as part of the gun violence.

The locals in Belize are expressing their frustration over the increasing crime incidents in the country with several of them taking to Facebook and urging the government to take action.

A user named Jasmine noted, “Killed innocent kids now killing someone that could note even run or defend himself.”

Another local lamented, “No matter how much intervention and new strategies policy analysts create or implement... Belize will never be the same, when it comes to combating crime and violence and seeking to reform the criminal justice system... its decades of deep rooted corruption at ALL levels of our society that fules this disease in our nation.”