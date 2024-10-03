Bahamas record 91st murder of 2024: Man fatally shot in Grove area

The Bahamas has recorded another murder of a man who was shot and killed in the Grove area just 24 hours after a male was shot and killed in front of his children. This latest incident marked the 91st murder in the country in 2024.



Police are now investigating the deadly shooting which took place on Piper Lane off Palm Beach Street. Authorities report that a man known to police was shot multiple times around 5 p.m. today by two men while inside a yard.



According to the police officials, the recent victim is in his 30s. The officer said that when they arrived at the scene, they found the body of a lifeless male right behind the pink wall, suffering from gunshot wounds.



Chief Superintendent of Police Dwight Smith provided details of the incident right after the body was removed from the scene.



Smith outlined, “Sometime around 4:45 p.m. today, the state police control room notified officers on patrol of gunshots being discharged in the area of Piper Lane, which is situated between Wilson Track and Palm Beach Avenue.”



He added that the officers responded, and on their arrival in an open yard, they met a male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds about the body.



The initial reports revealed that the victim was sitting in this open yard when two males approached him, one armed with a firearm and shot him about the body.



The Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene, and following an examination of the victim, they found no signs of life.



Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police Doctor Charles Bologna said that the victim was known to the police but not for criminal offences.

The police also assured that they will continue to make their presence known through foot patrol and saturation patrol as the murder count inches closer to 100 for 2024.