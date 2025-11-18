Belize: Woman dies after being set on fire by common-law husband, suspect faces attempted murder charges

The woman, was rushed to the hospital with severe burns and later put into an induced coma.

Belize: A 61-year-old woman, a resident of Lakeview Street, succumbed to her injuries while hospitalised in an induced coma on Monday, November 17. The local media reports claim, that the victim was set up on fire by her common law husband on November 10.

35-year-old Frederick Wagner, a resident of Lakeview Street, Belize City, was charged last Wednesday with an attempted murder of the victim, his common law wife.

He was also charged with the use of deadly means of harm but the officials suggested that following the nature of the crime, the charge could be upgraded to murder.

According to the statement released by ASP Stacy Smith, the incident took place on November 10, after 8 p.m., when the officers noticed a woman identified as 61-year-old Dawn Bernard, leaving a property on Lakeview Street with significant burns on her body while on patrol.

While noticing the victim and her injuries, the officers straightly rushed her to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for her treatment. On their way to hospital the victim made certain statements to Police about her husband and injuries.

Upon reaching the hospital the victim was checked by the medical staff and was put into an induced coma, where she remained in a critical condition.

Acting upon the statement made by the woman, the officials detained her common law husband Wagner on Wednesday, November 12, and charged him with an attempted murder and with the use of deadly means of harm.

Authorities stated that the victim, unfortunately took her last breath on Monday, November 17, while fighting for her life. They also mentioned her body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Along with this Stacy Smith also stated that “Wagner may face upgraded charges, as there were prior complaints of him in police records, one in 2018, but none thereafter.”

ASP Smith also shared that the investigators processed the scene, and are continuing with their investigation as they noticed that the accelerant alleged to be used was alcohol.

The family of the deceased is grieving with the loss as the cousin of the victim has given her statement in which she mentioned “She was a happy soul, she always treated everyone very nicely and warmly. She was one of the cousins whom I adored the most. I request, authorities please punish that evil person who killed my sister.”