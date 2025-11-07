California: 19-year-old Belizean marine killed during Halloween celebration

A fatal shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. during a Halloween party at a vacant building in Lancaster, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

California, USA: A night of celebration turns deadly in California after 19-year-old Lance Corporal Tevon Wade, a Belizean serving in the U.S. Marines was fatally shot at a Halloween party over the weekend, leaving family and friends in mourning across two nations.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports, the fatal shooting incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Los Angeles time, during a Halloween party at a vacant business building in the 100 block of West Avenue I, near Division Street, in Lancaster, California.

Although reports on the shooting incident remain primitive, reportedly, on the tragic night , the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting incident report that was reported in the area where the party was located.

Only to find Wade, a Belizean living in Rosamond and serving in the US Marines, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on his upper body.

Wade was then transported to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office where they confirmed Wade's identity and ruled his death as a homicide.

Authorities in California have launched a full-scale investigation following the Halloween party shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Belizean Marine, in an attempt to piece together what transpired on the night of the shooting.

Although, according to investigations thus far, Wade’s death appears to have stemmed from a fight that erupted during the festivities. After an unknown assailant shot him and subsequently fled the scene. The Homicide Bureau are reportedly still proceeding with the investigations as details on the suspect still remain scarce.

Officials have urged anyone with any information related to the incident to come forward and contact the sheriffs of Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or to reach out anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Simultaneously, Justin Calderon, who identified himself as Wade’s senior Marine. Also in memory of Lance Corporal Wade, launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Help LCpl Wade’s Family Through This Loss.”

Lance Corporal Tevon Wade vibrant young life was cut short with his death sparking heartbreak and outrage both in the U.S. and Belize. With some taking to Facebook to issue their condolences.

With one user by the name of Beulah Smith stating, “My deepest condolences to the entire family Rip.”

While another U.S. citizen by the name of Nellyb Barnes, stating “I live in the next town over, my son was invited to this same party..My condolences to the family.”