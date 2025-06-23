Damascus shooting: Suicide bomber kills 22, injures 63 in terror attack at Greek Orthodox Church

The attacker was reportedly affiliated with the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), though the group has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Damascus, Syria: Terror at church as an armed individual in an act of terrorism opened fire with a weapon, leaving at least 22 dead and 63 injured in a church shooting that took place in Damascus on 22nd of June 2025. Reportedly the man walked into the evening service at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Prophet Elias in the Dweila neighbourhood as the service was still ongoing.

The suspect shot at people inside the church before setting off a suicide vest. The attacker is said to have exploded at the entrance of the church injuring and killing both those inside the church as well as those who were close to the vicinity.

The attacker is said to be connected to the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) but there are no claims from the group itself as of now. This marks a first attack in Damascus since the Islamist-led rebel forces overthrew Bashar al-Assad in December, ending 13 years of devastating civil war.

One of the witnesses at the site, Witness Lawrence Maamari reported that the shooter entered the church carrying a weapon and began shooting people but while they were trying to stop him he blew himself up. With another witness saying he heard gunshots that shortly followed with an explosion that sent the glass from the church’s windows flying and a fire.

In a statement the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch condemned the terror act that claimed the lives of loved ones who are regarded as martyrs during the divine liturgy calling it the treacherous hand of evil.

The patriarchate called for the Syrian authorities to take full responsibility of what happened and the violations that have been committed against the church.

Anas Khattab, Interior Minister says that he has begun investigations into the reprehensible crime that was committed, he continued by reassuring the citizens that terrorist action will not derail the efforts of the Syrian state’s pursuit of peace.

Geir Pedersen, the office of UN special envoy for Syria, has condemned the terror acts and urged the Syrian citizens to unite with the government in rejecting terrorism, targeting of any community, extremism, and incitement. With Tom Barrack the US special envoy saying that the cowardice acts of terrorism have no place in the new culture of inclusivity and integrated tolerance that Syria is stepping into.