Caribbean Airlines adds late-night domestic flights between Trinidad and Tobago

Caribbean Airlines took to social media to announce expanded flight options, making summer getaways between Trinidad and Tobago just a booking away.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has expanded its domestic services, announcing additional late night flights to meet the growing demand across Trinidad and Tobago. The new schedule features 11:30 PM departures and 12:30 AM return flights that takes effect from July 1, 2025.

The Airline company took to social media platforms to announce the new flexibility that the airlines has made to their schedule. Sharing with the customers through social media that their summer getaway is just a booking away as they have added even more flights to and from Trinidad and Tobago.

The schedule to be followed by the airlines is as follows:

Route Day Departure Arrival

Trinidad to Tobago Daily 11:30 pm 11:55 pm

Tobago to Trinidad Daily 12:30 am 12:55 am

Government responds swiftly to Air Travel concerns

The Trinidad and Tobago People’s Party (TPP) has commended the prompt response that the Central Government took when the request to boost domestic air transportation was made on June 27, 2025.

In order to bring relief for the citizens of Tobago who are domestically travelling for business or vacation.

Both MP’s of the West and East played a pivotal role in advocating for the case, working together to implement the changes needed and ensuring that Trinidad and Tobago remains front and center.

The TPP has appreciated and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Minister of Finance, Davendranath Tancoo, and Eli Zakour, the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation for their swift response in tackling the issue of inter-island flight unreliability.

The party accused PNM of disregarding Tobago’s call by continuously rejecting the call to action.

TTP extended its gratitude to the Central government for showing readiness to listen, respond, and engage in the issue. Adding that the Tobago’s People’s Party remains committed to address any issue so as to advance Tobago’s development and ensure fair and just treatment throughout the island.

Public welcomes Airline schedule expansion

The airline is encouraging the travelers to take advantage of the new domestic routes, promising greater convenience and flexibility.

This new launch has received great appreciation from the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago appreciating the resumption of the late-night flights that will help citizens move more easily within the country.