Caribbean Airlines expands Toronto–Trinidad route with new summer flights starting at $649

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines is offering 10 additional weekly flights to its customers who are seeking to fly between Toronto and Trinidad. According to the information, the fare for the same starts from only $649 per person, giving relief to the passengers planning to travel on this route during the upcoming vacation season.

The pre-summer timeout offer can be availed by the passengers throughout the month of June and it comes with a few incentives for the passengers such as Caribbean miles, free carry-on bag and personal item, and a free meal on board.

The pre-summer timeout campaign launched by the Caribbean Airlines will have flight offers from Toronto to Trinidad as an initiative to enhance the relationships between the two countries and boost the travel options while providing an affordable and comfortable travel experience for the citizens of the two countries.

The summer offer will allow people to travel 10 times weekly at low prices starting from $649 including taxes and will provide a few incentives along with its low travel costs aimed to make the passenger as comfortable as possible while on the flight between the two nations.

The schedule of these summer flights is as follows:

Flights from Trinidad to Toronto

Flight BW600 will depart at 4:20 PM and arrive at 10:25 PM daily.

will depart at and arrive at daily. Flight BW602 will depart at 1:40 AM and arrive at 7:45 AM on Thursdays and Sundays .

will depart at and arrive at on . Flight BW610 will depart at 8:15 AM and arrive at 2:20 PM on Sundays.

Flights from Toronto to Trinidad

Flight BW605 will depart at 12:05 AM and arrive at 5:45 AM daily.

will depart at and arrive at daily. Flight BW603 will depart at 9:45 AM and arrive at 3:25 PM on Thursdays and Sundays .

will depart at and arrive at on . Flight BW611 will depart at 4:20 PM and arrive at 10:00 PM on Sundays.

The offer is only valid for the month of June 2025 and the Caribbean Airlines continue to urge the customers to start booking their flights as early as possible through their official websites in order to have a wonderful summer whether it’s in the Caribbean islands or in Canada.