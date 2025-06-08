Caribbean Airlines to offer nine weekly flights between Trinidad and Miami

Caribbean Airlines is all set to offer 9x weekly flights between Trinidad and Miami under their “Welcome Home” campaign. Starting June 19, 2025, the flights will be providing service for the upcoming season with festive occasions and carnivals.

The weekends will be filled with the connection between Trinidad and Miami as 9x weekly flights will offer service from Monday to Sunday. The schedule of the flights has been announced under their campaign of “Catching Flights, Not Feelings.”

According to the schedule, the flights from Trinidad to Miami by the Caribbean Airlines will be provided by BW484 aircraft. The service will be provided from Monday to Sunday with a departure time of 9: 10 am and the arrival time of 1: 15 pm at Miami. The service will be operated every day in a week, enhancing the connections between the two countries.

In addition to that, a special service will also be provided by Caribbean Airlines on the route from Trinidad to Miami. The service is specially added into the regular schedule as it will offer flights for 2x on the daily basis. The service will be provided by the aircraft BW488 on Thursday and Sunday with a departure time of 6: 25 pm and the arrival time of 10: 30 pm.

The return service will also be offered for the schedule of the flights as Caribbean Airlines will operate flights on the route from Miami to Trinidad with an aircraft BW483. The airline will operate service from Monday to Sunday on a regular basis with a departure time of 3: 10 pm and the arrival time of 6: 55 pm.

The service on the route from Miami to Trinidad will be operated with a flight service which will fly with 2x daily. The service will operate on Monday and Friday with an aircraft of BW439 with a departure time of 12: 30 am and the arrival time of 4: 15 am.