2026-01-01 08:34:52
PM Drew welcomes Nigerian medical professionals to strengthen St. Kitts and Nevis’ healthcare system

They will be living and working among the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis for the next two years, sharing their skills and expertise in service to the people.

Written by Monika Walker

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, earlier this week, welcomed the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps professionals to St. Kitts and Nevis to transform the Federation’s healthcare in the next 2 years.

Prime Minister Drew welcomed the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps professionals to St. Kitts and Nevis in a ceremony on Monday as they will be living and working among the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis for the next two years, sharing their skills and expertise in service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

There were some gaps and I know you’ll come to fill the gaps, I want to welcome all of you to our federation,” PM Drew said as he welcomed the Nigerian professionals to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

While you are here there are lots of things to enjoy about the Caribbean. There will be time for work and there will also be time for you to understand and enjoy our people and culture.” He went on to encourage the medical professions to not only work hard but enjoy themselves in the island and the Caribbean as there is much to see.

Together, Africa and the Caribbean are not just reconnecting; we are building, serving, and progressing side by side,” he noted. He further explained that the Nigerian doctor’s arrival in the Federation is a result of the longstanding partnership between Nigeria and St. Kitts and Nevis, a relationship rooted in shared history, purpose, and action between the two countries. He went on to highlight that St. Kitts and Nevis has trained many Nigerian doctors over the years, a powerful testament to the enduring bond and mutual respect between the peoples of both nations.

May your surgeon here be one of success, impact, and leave a mark on the world stage,” Prime Minister Drew concluded his address to the medical professionals by wishing them well through their career and their time on the island.

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

