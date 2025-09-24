Trinidad and Tobago: Police hunt Uncle Reynold in 12-year-old Mariah Seenath’s death case

Authorities are appealing to residents of Friendship Village to come forward with any information as they continue to track down Reynold ‘Bambi’ Teelucksingh.

Trinidad and Tobago: A new development has emerged into the death case of 12-year-old Mariah Seenath, whose body was discovered near a track by the Friendship Village Recreation Grounds, Cipero Road, indicating that she was last seen with her uncle, Reynold “Bambi” Teelucksingh, the ex brother-brother-in-law of Mariah’s dad.

According to the police reports the residents of the Friendship Village claimed they saw Mariah Seenath walking with Teelucksingh just a couple of minutes ago before she was found dead on Saturday, September 20th, 2025.

The neighbours also reported that she left her grandmother's home around 7:00 am to meet his father who lives at 3rd Street, Circle Drive, Hillview, Friendship Village and was returning from there. Further they reported that when she was returning they observed that she was walking with Bambi and was leading towards a track which is commonly used by the residents of the area.

Further the reporter Ian Alleyne on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 went to the home where Bambi located at Sugar Road, off Cipero Road, Bronte, twice, for talking but after he noticed that someone had come to meet him, he immediately ran into the bushes.

The reporter also posted on Facebook, Bambi’s previous interaction with police officials while claiming that he is no new to police as had previous record of assaults, including bodily harm. Last Wednesday he was presented before the Magistrate Kerianne Byer.

Bambi also breached a protection order imposed by the court, continuously three times over a two month period, and was denied bail before the court.

The police officials also went to his home after being reported by the residents that they saw him with the girl but when he noticed police were coming to his house he fled again.

Later, the uncle of the deceased ‘Bambi’ admitted on the phone that he was with Mariah and both were walking towards the track before she was found dead, but he strictly denied his involvement in her death.

Also when the authorities asked that if he was not involved in the death of the girl and if he was innocent then why did he flee twice?, but he remained silent and gave no response to the question asked.

Authorities claimed that they are doing their best to find out the suspect in the death of a 12-year-old girl. And they also stated that they are investigating the matter very seriously. Along with this the ex-brother-in-law of Mariah's dad, her uncle is still on the run and they are trying to locate him.