Trinidad and Tobago: Mysterious death of 12-year-old shocks Nation after body found near track at Friendship Village

Trinidad and Tobago: Mysterious Death of 12-Year-Old Mariah Seenath has sent shockwaves through the entire nation on September 20th, 2025, as around 12:50 p.m. the body of the girl was discovered at a track near the Friendship Village Recreation Grounds, Cipero Road.

According to the police reports, the girl was a student at Ste. Madeleine Secondary School, who left her grandmother’s home located at Cipero Road, around 7:00 a.m. to visit her father who lives at 3rd Street, Circle Drive, Hillview, Friendship Village, but she never arrived at her destination.

The police reports also claimed that they found the lifeless body of the child around 12:50 p.m. on September 20th. Further the officials also revealed that they observed some bruises on the child’s stomach area and also the grass around her neck.

It is being said by the investigators that they don't know the cause of the injuries on the body of the deceased and could not confirm anything related to the death of the child.

Further the examination of the body and autopsy will be conducted by the medical officers to determine the exact cause of the death of the victim. Also the CID officers from the Southern Division are continuing their investigation and are doing deep enquiries into the matter.

The police reassured the public that the officials are working diligently to piece together the circumstances surrounding Mariah's death.

The community is in shock after hearing the mysterious death of an innocent child who was just 12-years-old which raised the concerns of the entire Trinidad and Tobago. The people also talked about safety and the need for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The public are also expressing their anger towards the people who have caused the death of the child by saying “whoever did this to the girl must be arrested immediately.”